ATLANTA — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 Saturday of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Atlanta’s best player, point guard Trae Young, was still listed as questionable on the NBA’s Saturday injury report and likely to be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven’t reach the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

CLIPPERS: Patrick Beverley’s shove of Phoenix’s Chris Paul has earned the Clippers guard an unpaid one-game suspension to start next season.

The NBA announced the discipline Saturday, three days after Beverley, with five minutes to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, committed “an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing the Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play,” said Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

Beverley was ejected after the foul. He later apologized on Twitter to Paul, whose 41 points in Game 6 helped eliminate the Clippers from the franchise’s first conference finals appearance.

“@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang,” Beverley wrote. “My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck.”

