SOCCER

Denmark’s journey at the European Championship is headed to London. The Danes, who have developed into a surprise contender after their tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals on Saturday by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 at Baku, Azerbaijan.

They didn’t need long to take control. Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney’s bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.

Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite’s attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at the beginning of the second half, putting him even with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament’s leading scorers. The Czechs pushed hard to level the score in a physical game which finished with Tomas Soucek and Jan Boril both with their heads wrapped in bandages after collisions with Danish players.

Denmark lost its first two games at Euro 2020 and was on the verge of elimination before beating Russia, Wales and the Czechs in succession. This is farthest Denmark has gotten at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992. Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

BASEBALL

PIONEERING AGENT DIES: Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82.

Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019.

Reich went to the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne’s law school, then became a lawyer in Pittsburgh. He started as an agent in 1970 representing pitcher Dock Ellis, who had a $13,000 salary at a time players still were fighting to gain free agency. Early clients included Dave Parker, John Candelaria and Manny Sanguillen of the Pirates. Among his first stars was Joe Morgan, who became a Hall of Famer and remained a lifelong friend.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow to his remaining Tour de France rivals on the first day in the Alps, where the defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in Saturday’s grueling eighth stage.

Pogacar strengthened his bid to retain his Tour title after proving once again to be a step above the rest on the most-demanding ascents. The 22-year-old Slovenian set off on his own on the fourth of five categorized climbs, shedding Richard Carapaz, the last man – and possible contender – to have kept on his wheel.

Pogacar finished the 93.7-mile trek over five mountain passes from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner Dylan Teuns. Teuns, a Belgian rider for the Bahrain team, managed to conserve a slim lead over the hard-pushing Pogacar over the final peak before negotiating the tricky descent to the finish line.

Mathieu van der Poel relinquished the lead he had held for six days when he faded fast midway through the brutal stage that also inflicted even heavier losses on last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas. The two pre-race title hopefuls, who had both taken tumbles in the first week, completely disconnected even before the serious ascents started.

Wout van Aert remained in second place but fell from 30 seconds behind at the start of the stage to 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Pogacar. Carapaz finished over three minutes behind Pogacar and is now five minutes back overall in fifth.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, while title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place for flagging Mercedes.

Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns. On the day he announced a two-year contract extension, the seven-time F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Norris almost caught Verstappen, too, placing just .05 seconds behind him.

• By the time his new contract runs out at the end of 2023, Lewis Hamilton could be standing apart as Formula One’s greatest driver with 10 world titles.

Mercedes announced that the seven-time F1 champion signed a two-year contract extension. His current deal was up at the end of this year, when he hopes to clinch an eighth title to move one clear of co-record holder Michael Schumacher.

The 36-year-old British driver is in his ninth season with Mercedes after joining from McLaren eight years ago.

