Route 88 runs long the Falmouth and Cumberland Foresides, a coastal stretch that looks out at little Clapboard and Sturdivant Islands, with larger Chebeague, Long and Cousins Islands beyond. Fresh ocean breezes flow through these neighborhoods thanks to their proximity to Casco Bay. Falmouth’s town center is right down the road for quick errands, Freeport is to the north, and Portland is just five-and-a-half miles away.

Stately wrought iron gates and an heirloom stonewall mark the arrival at 17 Foreside Rd., a custom garrison designed by Robert Walker and built in 1964. The gates and wall are a remnant of the old estate from which this land was parceled out. While some of the interior is ready for a refresh, mod details like bright colored bathroom tiles align with today’s trends.

Three fireplaces are here, located in the family room, living room and eat-in kitchen. A partially finished basement can be used as a media room or extra bedroom/office. The attached, three-car garage is a rare amenity from the era. Enjoy the back yard from a spectacular multi-level cedar deck that expands to an in-ground pool. From all sides, tall trees protect the privacy of this tranquil property.

17 Foreside Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

