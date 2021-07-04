For the past 20 years, the Takoma Horticulture Club has walked in the annual Takoma Park, Maryland, Fourth of July Parade – then celebrated after with a potluck at one of the members’ homes. But even as the pandemic led to the cancellation of the iconic parade two years in a row, club members are ready to resume at least a little bit of normalcy – and reconnect with each other – by passing around a green-bean salad.

With about 55 percent of the U.S. population having received at least one vaccine dose and people growing increasingly comfortable with gathering in person, more churches, clubs, organizations and friends are returning to their normal summer celebration styles. That means more potlucks, barbecues and block parties – although with some pandemic touches, like individual drinks instead of pitchers, or a volunteer to serve the food.

Experts say the coronavirus risk at potlucks isn’t in the meal.