FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

2. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

3. “Sooley,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Maidens,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

5. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “The Other Black Girl,” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

7. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “While Justice Sleeps,” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

10. “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown)

Paperback

1. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

2. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

3. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

4. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “One Last Stop,” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

8. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

10. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

2. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown)

3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

6. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” by John Green (Dutton)

7. “On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed (Liveright)

8. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

9. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

10. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Why Fish Don’t Exist,” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

3. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

6. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

7. “The Bird Way,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

8. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

9. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

10. “Nomadland,” by Jessica Bruder (Norton)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.