Anna Barnes, Brunswick junior: Seeded ninth in the state singles tournament, Barnes advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champ Sofia Mavor. In team play, Barnes went 13-1 to lead the Dragons to the Class A state championship.

Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy senior: A two-time semifinalist in the state singles tournament, the fourth-seeded Cass dropped only two games in three matches before falling 6-0, 6-3 to top-seeded Sofia Mavor. Cass, who also reached the quarters in 2019, plans to continue her career at Connecticut College.

Abby Emerson, Gorham junior: Although the Rams won just one match this season as a team, Emerson was undefeated in the No. 1 singles spot. She wasn’t seeded in the state singles tournament, but advanced to the Round of 16 before falling to No. 4 Caitlin Cass of Lincoln Academy.

Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth senior: As the second seed in singles, Hollyday came up just short in a memorable 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 semifinal loss to runner-up Morgan Warner. In team play, Hollyday led the Capers to a B South regional title. She plans to continue her career at Trinity College.

Naomi Lynch, Hall-Dale senior: As the 10th seed in singles, Lynch upset No. 7 Coco Meserve of Brunswick to reach the quarterfinals before falling to Blair Hollyday. In team play, Lynch led the Bulldogs to a perfect 14-0 season and the Class C state championship, the first in school history.

Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth freshman: In her first year of high school competition, Mavor stormed through the singles state tournament and won the title 6-4, 6-0 over third-seeded Morgan Warner. In team competition, the unbeaten Mavor led the Clippers to an 11-4 record and the Class B South finals.

Morgan Warner, Waynflete senior: A singles semifinalist in 2019, Warner reached the finals this year with a tough three-set victory over Blair Hollyday before coming up short against Sofia Mavor. Warner, who led the Flyers to the C South finals, plans to continue her career at Providence College.

Amber Woods, Scarborough sophomore: Seeded fifth in the state singles tournament, Woods dispatched No. 12 Madi Hedrich of Presque Isle in straight sets before falling to Caitlin Cass. In team competition, Woods was 13-1 as Scarborough (12-3) advanced to the A South semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Guy Cousins, Hall-Dale: In his 16th year of coaching, Cousins led the Bulldogs to a perfect 15-0 season that included the Mountain Valley Conference title and the Class C state championship, the first in school history, all despite opening the season with seven players, only four of whom had any tennis experience. Two more joined later after dealing with COVID-related quarantine restrictions. Hall-Dale beat Waynflete in the regional finals and Orono in the finals. Because there weren’t enough players for a boys’ team, Cousins was assisted by Derek Vigue, who normally coaches the boys.

