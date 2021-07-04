In his final regular briefing to the public Wednesday, Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, thanked Mainers for welcoming a newcomer to the state, enabling him to do his job. It is we who should be thanking him.
Dr. Shah is a state treasure. During a time of chaos, fear and misinformation, he was forthright, clear and supportive each day, offering wise guidance and even hope without preaching. We are so fortunate to have a leader like this in Maine.
Margaret Nareff
South Portland
