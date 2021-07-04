KENNEBUNKPORT – James F. Novotny Sr. of Kennebunkport passed away after a brief illness on June 27, 2021.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 17, 1937, a son of Emil and Anna Novotny and graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Md. in 1955.

James attended University of Maryland, where he earned his B.S. in Microbiology, M.S. in Viral Pathogenesis and Ph.D. in Viral Pathogenesis. He was then employed at U.S. Army Biological Center at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md. before joining the Department of Microbiology at the University of Iowa College of Osteopathic Medicine (now Des Moines University), Des Moines, Iowa.

James then served as professor at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine from its founding in 1978 until his retirement in 2007. He greatly enjoyed teaching the many students in his classes during his tenure. He was bestowed Professor Emeritus status in 2008.

James was a dedicated father, involved in all of his children’s academic and athletic endeavors in youth and adulthood as well as always supportive of his grandchildren.

James is predeceased by his daughter, Jayme and son, John.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Marilyn; daughter, Lynanne Haley and her husband Tim of Kennebunkport, son, James Novotny Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Milford, N.J., and daughter, Laura Novotny and her husband Casey Hauck of Summerville, S.C. He is also survived by grandchildren Connor, Breandan and Shannon Haley; Danielle, Adam and Lauren Novotny; Theodore and Miles Novotny; and Kalynn and Ava Hauck.

A remembrance service will be held in the fall.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit James’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

