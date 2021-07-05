With misinformation and fear-mongering swirling around the issue of aerial spraying, it was heartening to see that Gov. Mills followed the scientific evidence and vetoed a bill that would have banned the practice – an important part of integrated pest management.

Contrary to what some people think, study after study has found aerial spraying of glyphosate is safe when done as directed. Most recently, the European Union’s Assessment Group on Glyphosate released an 11,000-page report that confirmed the safety of its use.

The report included data from all testing and studies done from other EU approval processes as well as new studies and a review of literature on the issue, concluding, “No chronic or acute consumer risk is expected from treatment of crops with glyphosate … . This exposure assessment includes possible residues on crops after glyphosate has been applied, and possible residues in animal food commodities when livestock has been exposed to glyphosate and its metabolites.”

Integrated pest management is the gold standard to which applicators, including me, adhere. Applicators in Maine actually go above and beyond recommended state guidelines.

The governor was correct in recognizing the majority report of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee – a resolve directing the Pesticides Control Board to increase the buffer zones for the aerial application of all pesticides near water bodies and residential areas. This should alleviate a lot of public concern. To go beyond this with a ban would have flown in the face of proven, scientific fact.

Frank Leavitt

licensed master pesticide applicator

Caribou

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: