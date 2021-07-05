Want to show your patriotism?
Vote for democracy. Pay your taxes. Commit to equal rights and opportunity for all. Stand for universal health care.
Demand reasonable gun laws. Speak out against political and religious hypocrisy. Feed the hungry. Clothe and house the poor.
Provide for the very young, the elderly; support the disabled community; care for the mentally ill, the developmentally challenged.
Support better and higher education. Volunteer your time in service to others; donate a portion of your money to a worthy cause.
And thank a veteran, who fought for your right (and responsibility) to do all of these things and more.
Deborah H. Gould
Brunswick
