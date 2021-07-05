Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/7 2 p.m. Design Manual Working Group Meeting
Wed. 7/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 7/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 7/7 5 p.m. City Council Workshop Executive Session
Thur. 7/8 12 p.m. Art Selection Committee for Bramhall Square
Thur. 7/8 5 p.m. City Council Workshop Executive Session
Tues. 7/13 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Tues. 7/13 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 7/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 7/14 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 7/14 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
