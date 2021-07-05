Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  7/7  2 p.m.  Design Manual Working Group Meeting

Wed.  7/7  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  7/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  7/7  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop Executive Session

Thur.  7/8  12 p.m.  Art Selection Committee for Bramhall Square

Thur.  7/8  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop Executive Session

Tues.  7/13  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Tues.  7/13  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  7/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  7/14  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  7/14  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

