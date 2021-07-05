Eastern Cemetery Walking Tour

4 p.m. daily. Eastern Cemetery, intersection of Congress Street and Washington Avenue, Portland, $10, $5 seniors and students, free for under 12, reservations required. spiritsalive.org

If you think a guided walk around an old cemetery isn’t fascinating, you’re dead wrong. Let the tour guides from Spirits Alive lead you through Portland’s Eastern Cemetery, established in 1668 and home to about 4,000 souls. You’ll learn about the site’s history and some of the prominent historical figures buried there, as well as some of the early gravestone art.

Sigur Rós: Ínni

8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org

Just because concerts are happening again doesn’t mean you can’t gather in Congress Square Park to see a concert film, especially since it’s a band that has only played in Maine once, back in 2006. Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band and “Inní” was released in 2011. Watching it doesn’t make like you feel like you’re an audience member but rather that you’re floating on a cloud just above. Filmmaker Vincent Morisset refilmed the digital footage on 16mm and then refilmed it again using prisms and found objects for a stunning visual presentation.

Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show

7 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $18, $16 seniors, $8 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com

Celebration Barn Theater gets its season rolling with a performance starring Mike Miclon on a new outdoor stage. The Early Evening Show is a spoof of late-night talk shows and the longest-running variety show in Maine history. Miclon will be joined by the Early Evening Show Orchestra, special musical guests and juggling virtuoso Thom Wall. Bring your own chair or buy tickets early for limited reserved seating.

Coin & Stamp Show

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition Hall at Topsham Fairgrounds, Elm Street, free admission. brunswickmainecoinclub.com

The Brunswick Coin Club invites you to stamp out boredom by perusing the collections of nearly 30 dealers selling coins, currency, medals and tokens, post cards, ephemera and collector supplies. You never know what treasures you’ll find as you travel history by way of its smaller artifacts. You’ll find countless conversation pieces and curiosities at many price points, and you’ll have a stamporiffic time, to coin a phrase.

