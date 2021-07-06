The John T. Gorman Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 Fellowship Program through Sept. 8.

The fellowship, according to the Foundation, is “designed to strengthen the capacity of leaders to make changes that can improve the lives of vulnerable people in Maine.”

Through a series of in-person and virtual seminars over the course of six months, up to 12 Fellows who work with the foundation’s targeted populations of youth, families and seniors will hone their leadership skills through discussions and exercises.

To date, 32 John T. Gorman Fellows have completed the program.

A virtual information session will be held July 20.

To RSVP email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.jtgfoundation.org.

The Foundation focuses on four areas: improving educational achievement for children; promoting successful transitions to adulthood for vulnerable older youth; helping struggling parents to support their families and enabling low-income seniors to remain in their homes as long as possible.

