SALES

54 York St LLC purchased a 22,446-square-foot commercial building at 54 York St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

LOA Property LLC purchased a 5,102-square-foot office/retail building at 1 Forest Ave., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

DJC Bros. LLC purchased a 16-unit multifamily property at 90 Broadturn Road, Scarborough. Jay Sparrow, Allied Real Estate.

Connections for Kids purchased a ±5,900-square-foot office building at 55 Foden Rd., South Portland. Samantha Marinko, Nate Stevens, Noah Stebbins and Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

17 Chestnut Street LLC purchased a 9,300-square-foot industrial building at 121 St. James St., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Goodfire Brewing Company and Mr. Tuna purchased a ±4,414-square-foot restaurant property at 117 US Rt. 1, Freeport. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Pine State Services purchased Lots 48 & 49 at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfrison, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Sure Express purchased Lot 12 at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfrison, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, The Dunham Group.

ASM Properties LLC purchased a 3-unit multifamily property at 12 Pine St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Mike Carey, Tranzon Auction Company.

RSP Portland Road 1 LLC purchased a 12,000-square-foot retail/office investment building at 937 Portland Rd., Saco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Old Weld Shop LLC purchased a 4,800-square-foot warehouse with abutting home at 103 Old Brunswick Rd., Durham. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Navic LLC purchased 3 acres on Route 1, Freeport. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Jessica Niles, Better Homes & Gardens/Masiello Group.

Isaiah Walker purchased 2 multi-unit buildings (3,650 square feet) at 5 Union Ave., Old Orchard Beach. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; David Dunn, The Real Estate Store.

Bluth’s Original Frozen Banana Stand LLC and RSP Portland Road LLC purchased an 11,865-square-foot strip center at 937 Portland Rd., Saco. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Joy Real Estate of Biddeford purchased a 9,956-square-foot multi-retail property at 473 Alfred St., Biddeford. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kyle Cone purchased a 2-unit multifamily property at 28 Wentworth St., Biddeford. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Fred Andrews, Spectrum Real Estate.

Berzinis Realty LLC purchased a 5,706-square-foot retail/mixed-use building at 106 Gray Rd., Windham. Charlie Craig and Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Lushie Levi Stanley III purchased a 2,113-square-foot retail building at 492 Western Ave., Augusta. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

North East Living LLC purchased an 82,505-square-foot shopping center at 800 Center St., Millinocket. Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors; Brian Dano, SVN The Masiello Group.

3 Labs LLC purchased a 44,000-square-foot shopping center at 72 Main Street, Livermore Falls. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Matt Pouliot, Pouliot Real Estate.

Perry Family Properties LLC purchased ±3.34 acres at Pushard Lane, Chelsea. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

SS207 LLC purchased ±4.76 acres at Pushard Lane, Chelsea. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Homegrown Acres LLC purchased two 3-unit townhouses and a barn situated on 78.33 acres located within Winthrop, Manchester, and Readfield. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Bruce Holmes, Century 21 Venture.

Aborcare Tree and Landscaping Service purchased a 15,410-square-foot office building on 4.58 acres at 121 Mill St., Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta & Company.

Winmo, LLC purchased a 16,720-square-foot industrial building at 134 Industrial Park St., Pittsfield. TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Parkman, LLC purchased an 1,878-square-foot retail building with a drive-thru at 9 Bay St., Winslow. Tim Millett, Porta & Company; Bart Stevens, Century 21 Nason Realty.

LEASES

Office

Landry/French Construction leased ±3,811 square feet of office space at 400 Congress St., Post Office Square, Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Maine International Trade Center leased 3,980 square feet of office space at 2 Portland Fish Pier, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Company.

LeafFilter North, LLC leased ±5,894 square feet of office space at 190 Riverside St., Portland. Joseph Italiaander, Greg Boulos, and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Wireless Partners leased ±4,473 square feet of office space at 5 Milk St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

University of Maine System – Advanced Structures and Composites leased 2,618 square feet of office space at 167 Fore St., 6th Floor, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Network Craze Technologies, LLC leased 550 square feet of office space at 225 Commercial St., Portland. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Maine Brokers Collaborative LLC leased 5,428 square feet of office space at 85 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Spring Point Solutions, LLC leased 1,380 square feet of office space at 4 Moulton St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Scientific Solutions leased 1,219 square feet of office space at 305 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Eclipse Media Group, LLC leased 1,312 square feet of office space at 215 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Port City Nutrition LLC leased 947 square feet of space at 23 Temple St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Vince Ciampi, Porta & Company.

CMF Transportation and Logistics leased 593 square feet of office space at 1 Union St., Portland. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Southers Construction of N.H. leased 1,467 square feet of office space at 94 Auburn St., Portland. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Craig Church, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Maine State Credit Union leased 1,000 square feet of office space at 1321 Washington Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Peter Gwylim, Porta & Company.

Unity College leased ±42,703 square feet of office space at 60 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Seacoast Mechanical leased 1,200 square feet of office/retail space at 1 Spring Point Dr., South Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Erie Construction Midwest leased ±3,966 square feet of office space at 60 Gray Rd., Portland North Business Park, Falmouth. Jon Rizzo and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Lanman Rayne PLLC has leased of 6,351 square feet of office space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Jon Finnegan, The Boulos Company.

Sunflower Family Center leased ±1,497 square feet of office space at 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham. Brice O’Connor and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Trans Fusion Logistics, LLC leased ±1,443 square feet of office space at 60 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

NeuroConnections, LLC leased ±1,385 square feet of office space at 701 US Rt. 1, Yarmouth. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Barton & Loguidance, D.P.C. leased 1,709 square feet of office space at 383 US Route 1, Suite 2A, Scarborough. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, Katie Allen, and Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Gentle Dental leased 2,676 square feet of office space at 223 US Route 1, Falmouth. Sam LeGeyt and Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Wells Fargo renewed their lease of 7,293 square feet of office space at 2 Portland Sq., Portland. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

Skelton, Taintor & Abbott leased ±7,072 square feet of additional office space at 500 Canal St., Lewiston. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Deluxe Corporation subleased ±2,360 square feet of office space at 223 Center St., Auburn. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Ryan Bohrer, Newmark.

Children’s Dentistry of Maine leased 2,854 square feet of office space at 3 Eastview Parkway, Saco. Chris Craig and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Cornerstones of Maine leased 1,598 square feet of office space at 4 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

PE Stamps leased 460 square feet of additional office space at 94 Main St., Gorham. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Client First Realty leased 888 square feet of office space at 201 Main St., Westbrook. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Navigate Wealth Planning Group leased 1,160 square feet of office space at 7 Portland Farms Rd., Scarborough. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Cellardoor Winery has leased 3,512 square feet of retail space at 131 Middle St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Port City Nutrition leased 947 square feet of retail space at 23 Temple St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Company; Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

La Tequilera Mexican Restaurant & Cantina leased ±4,300 square feet of retail space at 183 US Rt 1, Scarborough. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Jersey Mike’s Subs leased a ±1,812 square foot standalone retail building at 172 Bath Rd., Cook’s Corner Shopping Center, Brunswick. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Pat Gallagher, Atlantic Retail.

Make Dough, LLC dba OTTO Gorham leased ±1,500 square feet of restaurant space at 109 Main St., Gorham. Jessica Estes, Brice O’Connor and Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company.

Portland Yoga Collective leased ±1,891 square feet of retail space at 98 Cross Street N, Portland. Derek Miller and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Hassoon, LLC leased ±1,200 square feet of restaurant space at 1053 Forest Ave., Portland. Brice O’Connor, Dan Greenstein and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Olive Garden has renewed their lease of 8,502 square feet of retail space at 200 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Norrimoto LLC leased 850 square feet of retail space at 469 Stevens Ave., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Uncommon Paws leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at 19 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Eyder Curated Kitchens leased 1,162 square feet of retail space at 118 Congress St., Portland. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Sam LeGeyt and Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Nick Ashcauer leased 500 square feet of retail space at 16 Casco St., Portland. Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors.

TG Gallagher, Inc. leased 15,000 square feet of retail space at 8 Thomas Dr., Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Sim City Indoor Golf renewed their lease for 7,360 square feet of retail space at 100 Larrabee Rd., Westbrook. Sam LeGeyt and Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Insight – Premier Health, LLC leased 4,332 square feet of retail space at 600 Turner St., Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta & Company; Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers .

Bearly Used Boutique leased 828 square feet of retail space at 198 Western Ave., Augusta. Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors; Matt Pouliot, Pouliot Real Estate.

Gulf Cottage Collectibles leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 309 Shore Rd., Ogunquit. Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors.

Marquis Garrett leased 625 square feet of retail space at Airport Mall, Bangor. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Industrial

Bath Iron Works leased 167,154 square feet of industrial space at 203 Read St., Portland. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Auto Sound Company, Inc. leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 40 Center St., Scarborough. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

ADUSA Distribution, LLC leased 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 165 Pleasant Ave., South Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers.

Caniba Naturals leased ±4,610 square feet of industrial space at 892 Riverside St., Portland. Derek Miller and Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company; Robert Tragemann, Colliers International.

Bath Iron Works leased 9,000 square feet of industrial space at 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Royal River Heat Pumps leased ±3,700 square feet of industrial space at 262 US Rt. 1, Freeport. Jessica Estes and John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

River Road Endurance LLC leased 750 square feet of industrial space at 55 Bell St., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

An undisclosed national credit tenant leased ±32,173 square feet of industrial space at 1 Gendron Dr., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

An undisclosed tenant leased ±16,000 square feet of industrial space at 25 Thomas Dr., Westbrook. Nick Lucas and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Cannabis Community leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7 Oxford Homes Lane in Oxford. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors; Brent Maurice, FO Bailey.

MMK Properties LLC leased 4,521 square feet of industrial space at 8 ABJ Dr., Gardiner. Ben Spencer and John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

JPT LLC leased 6,043 square feet of industrial space at 8 ABJ Dr., Gardiner. Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

