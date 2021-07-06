A woman told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was “getting ready to go into convulsions” after he was struck in the chest by an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home.

The call was one of three released Tuesday in connection with Kivlenieks’ death, which police are investigating as an accident.

Another female caller said: “Hey, we have someone who was hit by a fireworks. Can you come here immediately? He’s breathing. We have a nurse here. He’s breathing, but he’s not doing very good.”

Kivlenieks, 24 of Latvia, was struck about 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in Novi, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A large group of people was gathered at the home, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit, and “the fireworks had not been going on for very long” when Kivlenieks was struck, Lt. Jason Meier said Tuesday.

Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people when he was struck.

The nine-shot firework being used was legal in Michigan and the person operating it at the time Kivlenieks was struck was in compliance with state laws, Meier said.

“We understand he was training with the homeowner for the summer and was staying there,” said Meier, who declined to release the name of the homeowner or identify the person operating the fireworks. “When we’re done, we’ll review with the prosecutor’s office to cover all the bases.”

DEVILS: The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL.

Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.

The three-year NHL veteran has a 10-18-8 record in 40 games (36 starts), with a 3.07 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts.

Wedgewood was traded to Arizona by New Jersey on Oct. 28, 2017, for Arizona’s fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. He was New Jersey’s second choice (third round), 84th overall, in the 2010 draft.

KRAKEN: The Seattle Kraken hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for Coach Dave Hakstol.

McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen for the Kraken.

McFarland, 35, became the head coach in Kingston after three seasons as an assistant in the NHL – two with the Florida Panthers and one with Toronto.

Leach, 41, spent the past four seasons as the head coach in Providence, going 136-77-26. Leach had a limited NHL career, appearing in 70 games for five different teams but had an extensive career playing in the AHL before moving into coaching.

The hires come as Seattle is about two weeks away from filling out its inaugural with the expansion draft set for July 21.

