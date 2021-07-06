CYCLING

Mark Cavendish won the 10th stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint Tuesday, putting himself within one win of Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 at cycling’s biggest race.

Tadej Pogacar kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Back in the race for the first time since 2018, Cavendish has been dominating the sprints this summer, having already claimed three stages.

The sprinter from the Isle of Man enjoyed a perfect lead-out from his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and comfortably edged Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.

Following two hard stages in the Alps contested in terrible weather conditions, Pogacar finished safely in the main pack. The defending champion was on his guard in the last 20 kilometers on roads open to crosswinds and pushed hard to remain at the front as the peloton split in small groups.

Pogacar has already stamped his authority on the race. He avoided the crashes that pushed some pre-race favorites out of contention, asserted his authority during the first time trial and attacked relentlessly in the mountains to open a 2:01 gap over his closest rival, Ben O’Connor of Australia.

OLYMPICS

EQUESTRIAN: The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. Equestrian announced Monday that Jessica Springsteen would be making her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream.

Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. The team will be led by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson.

Springsteen, ranked third behind Kraut and Ward, will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ochai Agbaji withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he would return to Kansas for his senior season, joining sophomore teammate Jalen Wilson in getting feedback from pro scouts before ultimately returning to the Jayhawks.

The only player that has not decided to play next season for Kansas is Remy Martin, a high-scoring point guard who intends to transfer from Arizona State should he withdraw his name from the draft before Wednesday’s deadline.

• Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.

Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

• Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has decided to return next season rather than pursue a pro career.

Wong had entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft, which is set for July 29.

He averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Hurricanes last season and finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. He has averaged 12.1 points in two years with Miami.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR drivers for 24 years lobbied against a repave at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company that owns the track said it is done giving the competitors the final word in a long-overdue paving project.

Speedway Motorsports said this weekend’s events will be the final NASCAR races on the battered and heavily patched track surface. Construction will begin immediately on a makeover, which will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.

