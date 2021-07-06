RUMFORD — A 17-year-old female driving a stolen pickup truck from Berlin, New Hampshire, led police on a 50-plus mile pursuit from New Hampshire and into Maine along U.S. Route 2 before Maine State Police stopped it in Rumford using spike mats.
According to police, the teenager — who is not being named — was driving a stolen Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck early Monday evening when she was spotted traveling through a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel. There, she struck a vehicle and a jersey barrier and continued toward Rumford at about 5:30 p.m.
The driver avoided three sets of spike mats before getting to Rumford. There, she turned onto dead-end Knox Street and refused to stop, escaping by driving through a resident’s yard, crashing through a fence and striking another vehicle. She made it to Spruce Street and then drove back along Route 2, headed west toward Bethel.
At the intersection of Route 2 and Whippoorwill Road in Rumford, Maine State Police Lt. Kyle Tilsley set out spike mats the truck drove over. Within a short distance, Tilsley forced the driver to stop.
The driver, who was not injured, was removed from the truck and taken to the New Hampshire border, where she was taken into custody by Berlin, New Hampshire, police.
Maine State Police assisted the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit.
