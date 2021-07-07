Growing to Give has announced two fundraising initiatives for the summer. The nonprofit has created a fundraising challenge with a focus on gardening and, in addition, is a beneficiary in Hannaford’s reusable bag program through July.

The Brunswick nonprofit grows produce for those in need and hopes to increase production by 50% this year.

The Giving to Grow Fundraising Challenge, taking place Aug. 10-14, is a peer-to-peer fundraiser where participants commit to working on Growing to Give’s farm for a half day shift and find sponsors to support their efforts. The challenge concludes with the annual Farmyard Jam, a community music festival on the farm, Aug. 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

This month, Growing to Give will receive $1 every time a $2.50 reusable FightHunger Bag is purchased at Hannaford in Brunswick.

“We are thrilled to run these two fundraisers over the summer, which is also when our on-farm operations are the busiest,” Growing to Give Executive Director Patty Carton said. “We are so thankful to Hannaford for selecting us and very excited for our Giving to Grow challenge. All funds raised during these two events will help us increase our production of organic vegetables to donate to those struggling with food insecurity in our community.”

Visit growingtogive.farm for more information.

