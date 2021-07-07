MONTREAL — Several tribes are threatening to sue to stop construction on the Canadian side of the border on a transmission corridor that aims to provide hydropower to the New England power grid.
The New England Clean Energy Connect calls for a 145-mile transmission line in Maine to bring electricity produced by Hydro-Quebec to the New England grid. But it also requires 64 miles of new transmission lines in Quebec.
If the plan isn’t scuttled, then the tribes intend to sue in provincial court. The five tribes comprised of the Anishnabeg, Atilamekw and Innu nations represent about 7,000 people, Maine Public reported.
The Canadian transmission line would not cross tribal land, but the tribes contend that more than a third of the electricity will be produced from dams on land the tribes never ceded to the Canadian government.
To meet the U.S. needs, Hydro-Quebec will likely further stress ecosystems that the tribes depend on for sustenance, said Lucien Wabanonik, spokesperson for the tribes.
“We’re saying ‘enough is enough’ and you need to respect the rights of our peoples,’” Wabanonik said.
A Hydro-Quebec spokesperson says the challenge is not valid because the transmission line is far from tribal lands, and will not require changes in minimum or maximum reservoir levels.
She also said “no new generation facilities are needed” to provide the added energy supply to the U.S.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Ten more victims found in Florida condo building collapse; death toll 46
-
Times Record
Morse High School Students among first in Maine to get college credit in pilot personal finance course
-
Nation & World
Canadian tribes threaten to sue over transmission corridor
-
Nation & World
Iceland tested a 4-day workweek. Employees were productive – and happier, researchers say
-
Local & State
Maine reports 38 new cases of COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.