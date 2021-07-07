Unlike other places I’ve lived, when I moved to Midcoast Maine, I knew exactly where I was on the map. I became immediately enamored with the expressiveness of the coastline. Whether at Giant’s Stairs on Bailey Island looking out at the Atlantic, or rounding the northern point of Thorne Head Preserve along the Kennebec River, or driving through Georgetown towards Reid State Park, I immediately had a sense of place. I love the natural beauty of the southern Midcoast, and I love the way our communities elevate this place we call home.

Summer is the time to take it all in – days spent by the water, enjoying the greenery of a coastal walk, all the amazing Maine grown produce. There are few experiences more nourishing to the spirit than live music. Music, like nature, is likely to give us that sense of place that many of us may be yearning for right now. The pandemic was brutal and isolating and disorienting. I’ve heard so many people express how much they are looking forward to the return of live music – and that’s because music is healing and it brings us together. Summer sounds and warm nights and live tunes can bring us back to ourselves, and there are several opportunities to catch some live music outdoors this week.

Harpswell’s Bandstand by the Sea at George Mitchell Field

This Thursday, July 8, a jazz band will be playing at George Mitchell Field at 6 p.m. The Bandstand has not only become a key feature of the town of Harpswell, but also the site of many community events. Mitchell Field is a beautiful spot, totaling 120 acres and once the site of a U.S. Navy depot. The property features a sandy beach along Middle Bay and several miles of paved and gravel trails to walk. On a clear day, you can even catch glimpses of Mount Washington 80 miles west! Talk about getting a lay of the land. It’s ideal for a family picnic or a stroll, or both, and right before catching some live music. Harpswell’s Bandstand by the Sea hosts musicians every Thursday night at 6-7:30 p.m. through July and August.

Brunswick Downtown Association’s Music on the Mall

If you travel up the Harpswell peninsula, you’ll arrive in Brunswick, a vibrant town on the banks of the Androscoggin River. There’s much to see and do in Brunswick’s downtown; delightful shops and delicious eateries abound. And every Wednesday night through Sept. 1, there’s live music at the Brunswick Town Mall. This Wednesday, July 7, come experience Cilantro, a band featuring classics from the past 50 years with blended harmonies and delicate instrumentation. The Mall is also a great spot for a picnic dinner, and if there’s time before, take a walk over the swinging bridge at 60 Mill St. to experience the mightiness of the Androscoggin. Brunswick Downtown Association will announce cancellations due to weather on their website or Facebook page.

Kennebec Concert Series in Bath

Following the Androscoggin north-east through Merrymeeting Bay, where it meets up with the Kennebec River, brings us Bath, The City of Ships. The Kennebec Concert Series features artists at the Waterfront Park on Saturdays, July through August at 6 p.m., and at Library Park on Tuesdays, July through August at 7 p.m.. This Tuesday, July 9, experience the Bath Municipal Band, or catch Lauren Crosby, a folk and blues artist, on Saturday, July 10. Either way, taking some time to admire the Kennebec is a must. Stretching 150-miles before emptying into the Atlantic, it brings to mind the poem of Robert Dunn: From here you can see the tide turn like a door on its hinges. We’re just going out. Do you need anything from the ocean?

Maine Songwriters Association: Songwriters on Stage in Georgetown

If we head a bit east, and then south on the opposite side of the Kennebec, we’ll hit Georgetown, known best for its proximity to Reid State Park, which features two spectacular beaches. Reid is also a great place for a picnic dinner before catching a live show. There are several picnic areas with tables and grills overlooking the waves rolling in. The Robinhood Free Meetinghouse, set in a quiet, rural location, combines a mid-19th century feel with modern amenities. This Saturday, July 10, check out a showcase of Maine musicians at the Meetinghouse. Doors open and a picnic dinner start at 5:30 p.m., and the show goes on at 6:30 p.m. For the show, it’s $12.50 in advance or $15 at the door and kids under 12 are free. Check out the Robinhood Free Meetinghouse website for more events throughout the summer.

In addition to these spots, there are some other great opportunities to catch live music this summer. Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing has a line-up of shows. Mike Stackhouse and his band will be playing their heartfelt originals and clever covers there on Saturday, July 10, and Alex Cohen will be playing an acoustic show on Friday July 16 – both shows start at 6 p.m.

And if you’re still uncertain about joining a big crowd or can’t attend an in-person event, Bowdoin International Music Festival will be live streaming all of their summer concerts from Studzinksi Recital Hall at the Bowdoin Campus in Brunswick. This is an incredible opportunity to enjoy world class musicians from your home in the Midcoast or while away on vacation. Currier and Tchaikovsky will be performing Wednesday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Music from Copland House will be on from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. You can explore all of Bowdoin’s events on their website.

Whether you’re from here or away, there are just some things that undeniably tie us to each other. Enjoying this spectacular meeting of land and sea along the southern Midcoast is one, and appreciating musical talent and expression is another. Luckily, this region offers ample opportunities to delight in both. Listening to live music by the sea is just one of the many ways we can appreciate this beautiful place we share.

Claire Papell is the chamber coordinator of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

