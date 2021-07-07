Maine reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with one additional death. The case total represents infections detected over the previous two days.

With the pandemic easing, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is not routinely updating its case counts on holidays and weekends. Because July 4 fell on a Sunday, state offices and many workplaces were closed on Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 18.4 on Wednesday, compared to 25.1 a week ago and 72.9 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,156 cases of COVID-19, and 861 deaths. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had not been updated Wednesday, but the figure stood at 25 on Tuesday, including 16 in critical care beds and six on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, 791,510 people in Maine have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 58.9 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Maine has the third-highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, behind Vermont and Massachusetts. The New England states take up the top six spots in the nation for the highest percentage of people who are fully vaccinated.

