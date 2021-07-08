The spring sports season was highly anticipated and did it ever deliver.

Highlights were plentiful across the board in Forecaster Country and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here they are:

Baseball

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association baseball all-conference team featured many familiar names from Cheverus, Deering, Falmouth, Portland, Scarborough and Class A state champion South Portland.

The league’s first-team included Cheverus’ Sam Clark (pitcher and first base) and Falmouth’s Brady Coyne (infield), Sean Dilworth (designated hitter), Sam Kidder (outfield) and Bennett Smith (pitcher).

The second-team featured Cheverus’ Brian Connolly (utility), Falmouth’s Gus Ford (outfield), Portland’s Bennett Berg (DH), Scarborough’s Thomas Donahue (outfield), Nic Frink (catcher), Ryan Gambardella (pitcher) and Ben Seguin (outfield) and South Portland’s Andrew Heffernan (second base and pitcher) and Bradley McMains (pitcher and outfield).

Cheverus’ Nick Giancotti, Deering’s Conner Coleman, Falmouth’s Eli Cowperthwaite, Portland’s Danny Tocci, Scarborough’s Joe Townsend and South Portland’s Noah Dreifus were honorable mentions.

Falmouth’s Brady Coyne (infield) and Sam Kidder (outfield), Scarborough’s Nic Frink (catcher) and Peter O’Brien (outfield) and South Portland’s Richard Gilboy (first base) were named to the SMAA All-Defensive team.

Cheverus’ Sam Clark, Brady Cormier, Nick Giancotti, Jackson Header, Nicholas Hutton, Silas Jones, Dylan Morrison and Shane Tanguay, Deering’s Noah Canter, Matthew Keast and John Mikkelsen, Falmouth’s Ben Keller and Ben Wilson, Portland’s T.J. Fasulo and Brayden Young, Scarborough’s Ryan Gambardella and South Portland’s Noah Dreifus qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

South Portland’s Mike Owens was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

In the Western Maine Conference, in the Cumberland County division, Greely senior pitcher/outfielder Brady Nolin, Greely junior pitcher Zach Johnston, Greely junior catcher Ryan Kolben, Freeport junior catcher Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire, Freeport junior pitcher/outfielder Blaine Cockburn, Freeport senior pitcher/shortstop Anthony Panciocco, Cape Elizabeth junior first baseman Colin Smith, Cape Elizabeth junior pitcher Hayden Webber, Cape Elizabeth freshman shortstop Gabe Harmon, Yarmouth senior pitcher/second baseman Jake Gautreau, Yarmouth senior pitcher/second baseman Jack McGrath, Yarmouth junior pitcher/first baseman Gibby Sullivan, Greely junior shortstop Max Cloutier and Yarmouth junior outfielder Matt Robichaud were all named all-stars.

In the Small School division, the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team produced five all-stars: senior infielder Derek Wolverton, senior infielder Anders Jonsson, senior outfielder Cal Davies, senior pitcher/shortstop Luke Josephson and senior first baseman Will Jackson.

Greely’s Brady Nolin was a finalist for the John Winkin Award, presented annually to the outstanding high school senior baseball player in the state. The award was won by Windham’s Brady Afthim.

Softball

In Western Maine Conference softball, Class B champion Cape Elizabeth placed four standouts, senior pitcher/first baseman Anna Cornell, senior shortstop Julia Torre, junior catcher/pitcher Kathryne Clay and junior outfielder Dana Schwartz, on the Cumberland County division all-star team. They were joined by Freeport junior pitcher/utility Brooke Pawlowski, freshman shortstop/utility Rosie Panenka and freshman catcher/utility Amanda Panciocco, Greely senior catcher/infielder Lindsay Eisenhart, sophomore third baseman Maia Wright and freshman pitcher/first baseman Lilly Rawnsley and Yarmouth senior outfielder Avery Dube, senior infielder Sadie Gallant and sophomore third baseman Emma Butsch.

The Small School division all-star team featured NYA junior catcher Eliza Chace, junior shortstop Jazzy Huntsman and junior pitcher/infielder Acadia Gee.

The SMAA softball All-Conference first-team included Scarborough shortstop Mollie Verreault and outfielder A.J. Swett.

South Portland pitcher Mia Micucci made the second-team.

Honorable mention selections included Cheverus’ Madisyn Durgin and Mackenzie Turner, Deering’s Katie Gallagher and Kira Siteman, Falmouth’s Cam Birks and Eve Chace, Portland’s Sadie Armstrong and Hannah Hawkes, Scarborough’s Sylvia Foley and Angelina Pizzella and South Portland’s Julia Connors and Chloe Grant.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Madisyn Durgin, Maribeth Leavitt and Mackenzie Turner, Deering’s Kim Clifford and Emily Hill, Falmouth’s Cam Birks and Maddie McDowell, Portland’s Zoe Bertsch, Christina Gannon, Charlee LaChance and Caroline Lerch, Scarborough’s Jordan Crosby, Alyssa Desveaux, Sylvia Foley, Anna Saraceno and Mollie Verreault and South Portland’s Julia Connors and Chloe Grant.

Boys’ lacrosse

The Western Maine Conference was home to all three boys’ lacrosse championship teams this season and Cape Elizabeth, Waynflete and Yarmouth all made their presence felt on the all-star team, as did Freeport, Greely and NYA.

The Class A/B first-team included Cape Elizabeth senior attack Archie McEvoy, junior midfielders Nic Boudreau, Colin Campbell and Tiernan Lathrop, senior defensemen Dylan Hewitt and Gavin Simopolous, senior faceoff specialist Gus Huffard and senior goalie Charlie Whitney, as well as Yarmouth junior attack Peter Psyhogeos, senior defenseman Nate Henninger, senior longstick middie Colin Senger and senior faceoff specialist Wyatt Sullivan.

The second-team featured Cape Elizabeth freshman attack Keegan Lathrop and sophomore longstick middie Nate Patterson, Greely senior attack D.J. Kenney, senior midfielder Chase Cornwall, senior defenseman Parker Sasseville, junior goalie Spencer Osgood and junior faceoff specialist Charter Sasseville and Yarmouth sophomore attack Killian Marsh, junior midfielder Steve Fulton and junior defenseman Cam Miller.

In Class C, the first-team included Waynflete senior attack Harry Millspaugh, senior middie Sam Whipple, sophomore longstick middie Jasper Curtis and senior defenseman Ben Adey, as well as NYA attack Caleb Waterman, middie Chas Rohde and defenseman Henry Bergeron.

The second-team featured Waynflete senior attack Ned Lane, Freeport senior defenseman Justin Cogswell and NYA attack Brayden Warde, middie Chris Hamblett and defenseman Pat Alberding.

The WMC All-Academic team included Greely’s Nathaniel Dudek, Elias Leggat-Barr, Ethan McCormick and Christopher Rafford and Waynflete’s Ben Adey, Owen Anderson, Joey Ansel-Mullen, Theo Daikh, Ilo Holdridge, Harry Millspaugh, Linguo Ren and Mike Veroneau.

The SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-conference first-team included Cheverus junior attack Will Haley, Deering senior attack Andrew James, Falmouth senior attack Jonah Eng, senior attack Wyatt Kerr, senior middie Satchel Kaplan, senior defenseman Owen Drummey and senior defenseman Jake Rand, Portland senior longstick middie Max Cheever and senior faceoff specialist Bedo Albatanoni, Scarborough defenseman Will Arpin, defenseman Alex Callahan, defenseman Mason Hertlein, middie Owen Leadley and goalie Josh Medeiros and South Portland middie Cullen Adams and defenseman Brady Angell.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Aiden Barbera and Julian LaMontagne, Deering’s Robert Johnson and Sam Spach, Falmouth’s Caden Barnard and Ben Wentworth, Portland’s Sam Gerber and Johnny Sylvain, Scarborough’s Tae Delaware and Sam Rumelhart and South Portland’s Brady Demers and Brady Frank.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Declan Danzig, Michael Hartmann, Julian LaMontagne and Colby White, Deering’s Gridley Abercrombie, Robert Johnson, Sam Spach and Finnan Swanson, Falmouth’s Sam Gearan, Wyatt Kerr and Jake Rand, Portland’s Max Cheever, Abdalla Elbatanoni, Sam Gerber, Drew Leonard, Kifiya Simao and Johnny Sylvain and Scarborough’s Will Arpin, Alex Callahan, Ben Cassellius, Seth Doherty, Aidan Joyce, Josh Medeiros and Will St. Germain.

Scarborough’s Zach Barrett was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, two WMC teams, Waynflete and Yarmouth, won state titles and both had multiple all-stars.

The first-team attack featured Yarmouth senior Annie Lowenstein, along with Greely senior Elsa Dean-Muncie and NYA junior attack Maggie Holt.

First-team midfield included Waynflete junior Jesse Connors, Yarmouth senior Natalie Teare and junior Katelyn D’Appolonia and Greely senior Sam Goldburg.

First-team defense featured Yarmouth senior Maddie Marston, along with Cape Elizabeth senior Sami Olsen and Greely senior Abby Taylor.

Greely senior Hannah Perfetti was the first-team goalie.

The second-team included Cape Elizabeth senior Charlotte Graham and Freeport senior Meredith Feller at attack, Freeport junior Savannah Tracy and sophomore Kate Tracy, along with Yarmouth senior Anna Thornton. at midfield, Freeport senior Rianna Tomm and Waynflete senior Laney Friedland on defense and NYA senior Ally White in goal.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Ann Guimond, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Liess, Sami Olsen and Tatum Strunk, Freeport’s Aynslie Decker, Greely’s Elsa Dean-Muncie, Sam Goldburg, Mollie Obar, Hannah Perfetti, Abby Taylor and Haley Vaccarello, NYA’s Camille Beaudoin, Natalie Farrell, Ebeth Goodrich, Taylor Hemenway, Naomi Reischman and Ally White and Waynflete’s Laney Friedland, Claire Dinapoli and Kilee Sherry.

The SMAA first-team featured Cheverus’ Neve Cawley and Riley O’Mara, Deering’s Riley Forrest, Falmouth’s Eva Clement, C.C. Cohen and Sloane Ginevan, Portland’s Samira Doiron and Elizabeth Littel, Scarborough’s Natalie Bilodeau, Kathleen Murphy, Paige Spooner, Darby Stolz and Kayleigh York and South Portland’s Emma Darling and Maddie Fitzherbert.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Reese Belanger, Deering’s Shay Rosenthal and Morgan Shibles, Falmouth’s Avi Fishman, Sydney Shiben and Peaches Stucker, Portland’s Chelsea Dana, Scarborough’s Meagan Donovan and Maya Sellinger and South Portland’s Abby Trefsger and Annie Von Seggern.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Neve Cawley, Emily Factor, Mia Kratzer, Briege McGarrity and Ava Rausch, Deering’s Riley Forrest, Grayson Soldati and Annika Sottery, Falmouth’s Abby Blakeman, Avi Fishman and Olivia Nichols, Portland’s Zoe Cheever, Lucy Howe, Ella Reagan and Lydia Stein, Scarborough’s Kayla Conley, Sawyer McFadden, Kathleen Murphy and Paige Spooner and South Portland’s Emma Darling.

Boys’ outdoor track

Scarborough’s boys’ outdoor track team won yet another Class A state title this spring and placed several standouts on the SMAA all-star team.

The first-team featured Scarborough’s Jayden Flaker (high hurdles, 300 hurdles), Carter Chen (pole vault), Nicholas Connolly (discus) and the Red Storm’s 4×400 relay team of Noah Batoosingh, Warren O’Shea, Zachary Barry and Flaker, as well as Cheverus’ Frank Morang (long jump and triple jump), Falmouth’s Ben Greene (800 and 1,600), Logan Ross (two-mile) and the 4×100 (Rion dos Santos, Charlie Adams, Andrew Christie and Connor Quiet) and 4×800 (Miles Woodbury, Joey Rouhana, Ross and Faran Igani) relay teams, as well as South Portland’s Amir Broadus (shot put).

The second-team included Cheverus’ Morang (high hurdles) and Giovanni Fornaro (discus and javelin), Deering’s Ben Vachon (long jump), Falmouth’s Kevin Lu (300 hurdles), Scarborough’s Barry (two-mile), Connolly (shot put) and Toby Martin (pole vault).

Third-team qualifiers included Cheverus’ Fornaro (shot put) and Andrew Griffiths (pole vault), Falmouth’s Quiet (100) and Ross (1,600) and Scarborough’s Barry (800), Martin (high hurdles) and Griffin Hebert (300 hurdles).

In the WMC, the Division I first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Owen Patry (two-mile), Freeport’s Enoch Boudreau (pole vault), Greely’s Evan Dutil (100), Leif Harvey (1,600) and Sam Wilson (800) and Yarmouth’s Frazier Dougherty (400).

Second-team qualifiers included Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan O’Grady (400), Freeport’s Martin Horne (800), Greely’s Gage Cooney (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Caleb Knox (100) and Chris Martucci (racewalk) and Yarmouth’s Dougherty (200).

In Division II, the boys’ first-team included NYA’s Josh Huntsman (shot put) and Waynflete’s Levi Lilienthal (mile and two-mile) and Bryan Stark-Chessa (800).

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan O’Grady, Freeport’s Nathaniel Davis, Martin Horne, Duncan Nam and Cameron Strong and Greely’s Leif Harvey and Chris Martucci.

Girls’ outdoor track

On the girls’ side, Cheverus’ Victoria Bossong stole the show, as she did throughout her high school career, making the SMAA first-team in the 100, 200, 400 and 800. She was joined on the first-team by Falmouth’s Sofie Matson (two-mile) and Scarborough’s Elaina Panagakos (shot put).

Falmouth’s Karley Piers (mile) and Shannon Dye (shot put), Scarborough’s Carolina Fallona (100) and South Portland’s Geneva Holmes (discus) qualified for the second-team.

The third-team featured Deering’s Claire Dunn (high jump) Falmouth’s Matson (mile), Piers (two-mile) and Shannon Dye (discus) and Portland’s Caroline Lerch (shot put).

In the WMC, the Division I first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Hadley Mahoney (mile and two-mile) and Tori Hews (100 and 200), Freeport’s Avery Baker-Schlendering (high jump) and Shaina Curry (long jump) and Greely’s Olivia Marsanskis (pole vault).

Second-team qualifiers included Freeport’s Curry (high jump) and Lucy Bradford (pole vault) and Greely’s Abby Irish (mile), Abigail Jacobson (200) and Elle Jowett (100).

In the Division II, the first-team included Marion Robbins (shot put), Madeleine Vaillancourt (discus) and Maeve Woodruff (800 and mile) of NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf.

NYA/MCW’s Graca Bila (long jump) and Lydia Sharp (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Zoe Evans and Isabelle O’Grady, Freeport’s Jane Dawson and Paige Gelhar and Greely’s Sophie Gustafson and Lillian Hayden-Hart qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Boys’ tennis

Waynflete’s boys’ tennis team won its 13th consecutive Class C state title last month and placed Ben Adey on the Western Maine Conference first-team boys’ singles team, along with Will Best and Asher Lockwood from repeat Class B champion Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth’s Eben Harrison, Freeport’s T.J. Whelan, Greely’s Leif Boddie and NYA’s Bryce Poulin.

The second-team featured Waynflete’s Connor Feeney and Henry Kerr, Yarmouth’s Quinn Federle, Greely’s Carson Bell and Peter Rinehart and NYA’s Noah Silander.

Waynflete’s Matt Adey and Henry Hart, Yarmouth’s Miles Hagedorn and GW Ruth, Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Berman and Jack Carignan and NYA’s Carson Gall and Nate Oney made the WMC doubles all-star team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Joey Labrie and Tyler Rodenberger and Waynflete’s Ben Adey, Connor Feeney, Aidan Kieffer and John Moon-Black.

The SMAA boys’ singles first-team included Portland’s Brendan Mailloux.

Cheverus’ Evangelo Kapothanasis, Falmouth’s Aiden Hendry and Portland’s Dominic Walls made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Evangelo Kapothanasis, Falmouth’s Jack Forester and Willie Parker, Portland’s Brendan Mailloux, Scarborough’s Adam Peterson and South Portland’s Nolan Bartlett and Kyle Rand qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Girls’ tennis

On the girls’ side, Caroline Gentile and Blair Hollyday of conference champion Cape Elizabeth made the WMC singles first-team, along with Greely’s Emma Lindsey and Luna Smith-Mejia, Waynflete’s Morgan Warner and Yarmouth’s Sofia Mavor.

The second-team included Greely’s Mia Netland and Waynflete’s Courtney Ford and Lucy Hart.

The WMC doubles all-star team consisted of Cape Elizabeth’s Isa Kesselhaut and Aurora Milton and Yarmouth’s Margaret McNeil and Eliza O’Neill.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Alison Gerety and Waynflete’s Courtney Ford, Selina He and Zella Ruff.

In the SMAA, the girls’ singles first-team included Falmouth’s Nina Woodbury, Portland’s Jenna Lederer and Scarborough’s Amber Woods.

The second-team featured Falmouth’s Ella Holland and Gracyn Mick.

Falmouth’s Marissa LeFeure and Avery Quinn made the SMAA doubles first-team.

Falmouth’s Natalie Glockler and Mary McPheeters were named to the doubles second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Falmouth’s Ella Holland and Nina Woodbury, Scarborough’s Mayne Gwyer, Grace Keenan, Mia Ranello, Madison Scammell and Abigail Wood and South Portland’s Evelyn Selser.

