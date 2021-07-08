The armed militia members who were arrested on a Massachusetts highway on Sunday were traveling in two vehicles that had Maine license plates.

The group surrendered to police after a standoff shut down Interstate 95 near Boston for hours over the holiday weekend. Eleven people — 10 adult men and one 17-year-old boy — are facing criminal charges related to illegal firearms possession.

Court documents obtained by NewsCenter Maine say the group was travelling in two vehicles with unregistered Maine plates, raising more questions about the members’ connection to the state. The man who identified himself as the leader of the militia initially told police that they were from Rhode Island, and they were going to private land in Maine to train. The group has also said they are members of a group called Rise of the Moors, and they claim they are not subject to federal or state laws.

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Medford, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A spokeswoman for the Maine State Police previously said that investigators in Maine and Massachusetts had not been able to confirm their destination, and she did not immediately respond to an email or a voicemail seeking an interview Thursday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear who obtained the plates or how they came to be attached to the vehicles. Massachusetts police said the group was traveling in two vehicles. A 2018 Ford Transit van had an unregistered Maine plate, and its registration had been revoked in Massachusetts in 2020. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup also had an unregistered Maine plate, and its Massachusetts registration had been cancelled last year.

Among the items recovered from the vehicles were multiple firearms and ammunition. Police said the men, who were dressed in military-style clothing and body armor and carried long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts.

This story will be updated.

