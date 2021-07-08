The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a Windham man was driving while distracted when he crashed into a car carrying a state employee and three children in her care.

Police say the 38-year-old man was distracted by an electronic device when he hit a car driven by a woman from Waterboro who was turning left into the Family and Friends Campground on Richville Road in Standish on Wednesday evening. The man was driving a Jeep Wrangler and did not see that the car in front of him, a Toyota Camry, had stopped, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman driving the Camry works for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. and had three children, ages 9, 7 and 6, who are in state custody with her in the car at the time of the crash. All four were taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries and precautionary evaluations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. Everyone involved was properly restrained by seat belts and a car seat, according to police.

Capt. Kerry Joyce said “a crash of this nature underscores the importance of properly installed safety seats and the use of safety restraints (seat belts).”

The driver of the Jeep was charged with operation a motor vehicle while using a handheld electronic device or mobile phone, which is a traffic infraction.

