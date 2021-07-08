I was really perplexed by the July 6 letter by Zoe Gaston regarding the so-called “affordable” housing project being discussed by Cape Elizabeth leaders and its people.

To be sure, I’m still researching the proposal and its merits and drawbacks. But, as a former resident, Ms. Gaston should know better than to assume that signage advocating human rights (Black Lives Matter posters, GLBT Pride flags) is tantamount to a town that simply accepts a proposal of this nature without debate.

As a member of one of those communities she believes would benefit from the housing, I find some of her claims to be myopic and affronting.

The complexity related to building this apartment structure necessarily requires the Town Council to review amendments and aesthetics and, most of all, listen to the citizens and their views. Tax dollars are being spent, resources are being used and personnel are being employed. I feel compelled to inform Ms. Gaston that the Cape Courier has been replete with letters, people talk about this topic at the IGA, the council has received emails and public discussions have been, well, quite animated.

A claim that “Black and LGBTQ” citizens would be provided “safe homes” is not only a red herring (and a really odd invocation), but also reflects a naivete regarding the proposal and the marginalized populations Ms. Gaston claims to support.

She should know that with a proposal that has a lot of different angles, consequences and perceptions, even a “highly educated and well-informed” town should discuss and debate.

Rich West

Cape Elizabeth

