This letter is a note of appreciation for an editorial that was published July 1 (“Our View: Every Maine community has to pitch in on affordable housing”). I couldn’t agree more that the city of Portland and its surrounding towns are responsible for creating affordable housing for poor and middle-class people.

I was deeply saddened to learn that moderately priced housing in Cape Elizabeth has drawn opposition. I have been saddened to see that, in Portland, we seem unable to build new shelters for the homeless or find enough places for our newly arrived refugees and immigrants to live. Working people? Families? Not a priority. But who keeps this beautiful city going?

I have observed the building of many luxury condominiums and hotels over the past few years. I can’t imagine that these new apartments will be filled with people who have a true commitment to the Portland area. Commitment comes from working, living, serving, raising a family or starting a business in a community.

My husband and I are both teachers. We moved here 21 years ago because we love the area and we wanted to be closer to family.

This next generation of teachers, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, restaurant workers, young families or artists, who feed the creative economy, will not be able to own an affordable home or live in a below-market-rate apartment in Portland or anywhere in the vicinity unless we all decide to make affordability a condition of excellence.

I hope we do.

Tiki Fuhro

Portland

