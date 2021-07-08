AUBURN — A Lisbon man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder in the January stabbing of a Lisbon juvenile.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up the felony charge against Matthew Newton-Fortin, 18, of 244 Lisbon St., Lisbon. The charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The grand jury also charged him with elevated aggravated assault, which also carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

Newton-Fortin has remained at Androscoggin County Jail since his arrest in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

He has a juvenile record.

In 2016, Newton-Fortin was involved in stealing a bucket loader with a friend and driving it down the Maine Turnpike.

Police responded Jan. 26 to Beech Street for a report of an injured 17-year-old boy who had been assaulted, according to Chief Ryan A. McGee.

The boy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. After being stabilized, he was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Local police organized a search of the area with assistance from Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Topsham Police officers in an effort to locate any evidence or persons of interest, McGee said.

Due to the seriousness of the injury, local police summoned the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South. Detectives from that unit worked with local police into the late evening completing witness interviews and working to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this event, McGee said.

Related Bucket loader escapade case ends with teen admission

An affidavit detailing the state’s evidence of probable cause was sealed by a judge, who ordered a mental evaluation to determine Newton-Fortin’s competency.

An arraignment on the charges has not been scheduled.

In 2016, Newton-Fortin and another 14-year-old boy ran away from a juvenile group home in Litchfield, commandeered a bucket loader and drove it through several towns, leaving a trail of wreckage in their wake.

They were later charged with more than a dozen related crimes.

