Maine reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the state continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
There were no additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,192 cases of COVID-19, and 861 deaths. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 21, compared to 22.3 a week ago and 72.9 a month ago. At the pandemic’s peak in mid-January, Maine was often topping 600 cases daily.
On the vaccination front, 792,857 Maine people have received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccines, representing 59 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Maine is the third-highest state in the nation to have fully vaccinated its population, behind only Vermont and Massachusetts, according to the Bloomberg News vaccine tracker. All of the New England states make up the top six spots on the tracker for fully vaccinating its populace.
This story will be updated.
