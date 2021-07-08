SACO — “I firmly believe that two of the most powerful and yet under-utilized words in the English language are ‘thank you’”, Bill Kany said at the onset of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club annual recognition event.

Since 1988 (except for last year), the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club has presented Public, Private and Humanitarian awards, as well as the Vocational Service Award since 2000. The awards are presented to those whose acts of kindness, generosity, and caring help to make their communities and the world a little better. Kany has chaired the awards committee for several years and said that past recipients have not been people looking for recognition, in fact, most of them would prefer to keep doing what they do away from the spotlight. However, the Biddeford-Saco Rotary club, feels that the award recipients deserve a resounding thank you for their good works and it is the club’s hope that by acknowledging the wonderful things these people do, it will inspire others to get involved and do great things.

The 2021 Biddeford Saco Rotary Club Private Sector Award, awarded to a citizen whose good works have been performed independently of their employment usually in the private sector, was given to Anne Marie Martin Rousselle. Rousselle developed a talent for sewing and knitting at a young age and has used those talents to help others for a long time. She has helped make hundreds of quilts to provide comfort for kids at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital; she has knit hats to keep the less fortunate warm and she has collaborated with others to make dresses for young girls all over the globe for “Dress a Girl Around the World” which makes those girls safer and helps them to feel loved and better about themselves.

The Public Sector Award is awarded to a citizen who, in the course of their employment or funding, serves the public with government and/or public monies. This year’s winner, Amelia Meier, the assistant director of Saco’s Parks and Recreation Department, is a person with the kind of creative vision to help fight local hunger and isolation while helping local restaurants that struggled so mightily during the pandemic. Those efforts addressed so many needs at the same time including providing residents and businesses in our communities with hope. Amid a crisis, such creativity has to be applauded and encouraged.

The Humanitarian Award is awarded to a citizen, private or public, who has done exceptional work to further the good of humanity in the community. This year’s Humanitarian Award winner is someone who is always willing to go where he is needed to get things done. He provides all of this help with an incredible sense of humility and family and with a sincerity that is unsurpassed. For his willingness to put his family, his communities and those in need ahead of all else, this year’s Biddeford Saco Rotary Club Humanitarian Award was presented to Conrad Welzel.

The Vocational Service Award is awarded to a citizen, private or public, who has done exceptional work to promote vocational education and vocational programs. This year’s award was presented to the newest member of Maine’s State Board of Education, Paulette Bonneau. Superintendent of Schools for Biddeford, Dayton and Saco, Jeremy Ray, said, “This leader has been a respected educator and leader in the Biddeford’s School District for over 27 years.” Serving as the director of the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology for eight years and expanded programs and established unprecedented collaborative relationships among other school districts, community stakeholders, state agencies and legislators, and more. At a time when technical education and a renewed commitment to our students have become so important this person has shined in providing the leadership and vision to move the COT into the 21st Century.

“Back in 2007,” Kany said, “our Club decided to honor all of the dedication and contributions of Carl and Earl Goodwin by creating an award in their honor. In my opinion it is truly the highest honor our club can give to one of its past or present members.” The 2021 Goodwin Outstanding Service Award was awarded to Joe Moreshead, described as true veteran of the club, a regular board member, and former president of the club, hwho provides a voice of reason while always making us smile.

Paul Harris Awards are arguably the highest distinction that can be given to people by Rotary.

A current board member and vice president of the club, a Paul Harris Award was presented to Brenda Pollock. Pollock recipient does everything with passion, enthusiasm, and joie de vivre. Family and literacy are important elements of Rotary which are properly captured in that one very important event – the annual ‘What Family Means to Me’ essay contest. In addition, she ensures the works of Rotary are consistently published in the local newspaper, so our communities continue to be aware of all the wonderful things our club does.

A Paul Harris Award was presented to Marty Grohman who is involved in many Rotary projects, blood drives, the Westbrook skating rink and promoting veterans’ issues. His willingness to help and to lead is inspiration to all of us to get involved. He is stepping into the role of the next president of the club.

Executive Director of the Apex Youth Connection Melissa Cilley was presented the Paul Harris Award for all she does for the kids in our communities.

President Donald Pilon awarded Service Above Self plaques to: Brenda Pollock, Brian Dallaire, and Rotarian of the Year was presented to Conrad Welzel. Other Rotarians receiving a President’s award were: Joe Bassett, Susan Gajewski, Haley Thompson, and Heather MacLean.

