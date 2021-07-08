Elsa is working up the eastern seaboard, currently bringing a deluge to the Carolinas.

New England is next on Elsa’s list of places to dump rain.

Right off the bat, there are a couple of good things with this storm.

We still need some rain, and this will certainly be a drought buster just about everywhere.

The forecast storm track also keeps the strongest wind off of the coastline, so wind damage is unlikely to be an issue for most of Maine and New Hampshire.

After the wet Independence Day, some flooding issues are possible under the heaviest rain bands. Showers begin today with heavier rain expected tonight.

Flash flood watches have been posted for the areas shaded in green. This means the ingredients are in place for flash flooding, which will be possible as heavier rain builds into Maine.

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for parts of southern New England, but these are not issued for Maine. Since the strongest wind gusts stay south of us, I do not expect these warnings to be expanded to include Maine.

The forecast track comes up the east coast, clips New England, and ultimately puts the storm in the Gulf of Maine. The storm is forecast to move into our area tomorrow afternoon.

The latest track has the center of the storm move inland near the Penobscot Bay. Elsa will likely lose some of its tropical characteristics and become similar to nor’easter by this point.