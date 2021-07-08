Elsa is working up the eastern seaboard, currently bringing a deluge to the Carolinas.
New England is next on Elsa’s list of places to dump rain.
Right off the bat, there are a couple of good things with this storm.
We still need some rain, and this will certainly be a drought buster just about everywhere.
The forecast storm track also keeps the strongest wind off of the coastline, so wind damage is unlikely to be an issue for most of Maine and New Hampshire.
After the wet Independence Day, some flooding issues are possible under the heaviest rain bands. Showers begin today with heavier rain expected tonight.
Flash flood watches have been posted for the areas shaded in green. This means the ingredients are in place for flash flooding, which will be possible as heavier rain builds into Maine.
Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for parts of southern New England, but these are not issued for Maine. Since the strongest wind gusts stay south of us, I do not expect these warnings to be expanded to include Maine.
The forecast track comes up the east coast, clips New England, and ultimately puts the storm in the Gulf of Maine. The storm is forecast to move into our area tomorrow afternoon.
The latest track has the center of the storm move inland near the Penobscot Bay. Elsa will likely lose some of its tropical characteristics and become similar to nor’easter by this point.
If this track trends inland further, it could put Downeast in an area with wind gusts above 40 mph.
Late tonight, a warm front will push north. That will open the door for tropical moisture to surge right in. This will be the fuel for the heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.
Most areas will end up with around a half inch of rain today into tonight.
There’s plenty more on the way, though.
During the day on Friday, tropical downpours will keep adding to the saturated ground.
Expect rain all day, with the heaviest across coastal Maine through the afternoon.
Rain should wrap up pretty quickly as the storm exits since that cuts off the moisture feed. No moisture, no rain!
Forecast rain totals sit in the 2-3″ range for most. Given these high totals, it seems fairly likely that there will be some urban flooding issues. Areas of poor drainage will need to be monitored closely.
Rainfall rates could be high enough to drop an inch or two in only 6 hours. Not good.
On the bright side, Saturday and Sunday will be gorgeous. Enjoy this weekend, we’ll need some sun after all of this rain!
For the latest, you can always follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Crowd captures 2 men suspected in assassination of Haitian president
-
Health care
FDA reverses itself, calls for limiting use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash
-
The Maine Forecast
Tropical downpours expected Friday as Elsa moves through Gulf of Maine
-
Business
U.S. average mortgage rates continue to fall
-
Nation & World
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31