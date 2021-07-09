Oasis Free Clinics is a non-profit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing exceptional, patient-centered care to uninsured members of our community.

At Oasis, we often talk about the compassionate and respectful care that our volunteers and staff provide to our patients. One area we infrequently discuss is the quality of care our patients receive. However, we recently received great news about the quality of our care that we wanted to share with the community.

Last month, we received notice that the Oasis Free Clinics earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program, earning special recognition for its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.

NAFC members, such as Oasis, voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. These include the following areas: Administrative, Enhanced Access and Continuity of Care, Identifying and Managing Patient Population information, Planning and Managing Care, Providing Self-Care Support and Community Resources, Tracking and Coordinating Care, and Measuring and Improving Performance.

There are multiple components within each category, and points are awarded on the robustness of each area. Free clinics across the country are assessed with these criteria in order to determine the level to which they are achieving the national standards. There are three levels of rating: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. It is one way for patients, donors, and community members to know that a clinic is providing high quality, comprehensive care at a glance.

Oasis Board President Matt Kanwit commented, “We are excited to have earned a Gold rating, especially during this exceedingly difficult year. Our volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses and other team members bring their best to our organization, and this recognition proves it. Brunswick and MidCoast Maine can be very proud of the quality of services we offer and the care and respect we show our neighbors in need.”

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Peter McGuire and other local physicians, Oasis began as a clinic devoted to caring for those experiencing homelessness in the Tedford-Oasis Shelter in Brunswick. Over the years, Oasis has expanded to a full-time, full-service primary care practice modeled on the Patient-Centered Medical Home, a prescription assistance clinic providing close to $1 million in free medications each year, and a free dental clinic serving hundreds of people who lack access to dental care. Now the largest free clinic in the state, Oasis serves residents of Brunswick, Harpswell and the Islands, Freeport, Durham and Sagadahoc County.

For more information on Oasis, please visit oasisfreeclinics.org or call 721-9277. For more information on the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

Shannon Banks is a member of Oasis Free Clinics board of directors. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: