BATH — A marine mammal rescue group in Maine is asking beachgoers to leave young seals alone after documenting numerous recent interactions between people and the animals.
Marine Mammals of Maine is a nonprofit group that responds to distressed sea mammals, such as seals and dolphins, as well as sea turtles. The group said one seal was subjected to repeated harassment over several days in June.
Marine Mammals of Maine said harbor seal pups are still small at this time of the year, but they are also fully independent. Many beachgoers think the animals are in trouble when they are in fact behaving normally.
The group said people should stay at least 150 feet away from seals at all times. It said people who think they have encountered an injured or threatened seal can report it by calling 800-532-9551.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Djokovic, Berrettini advance to Wimbledon men’s final
-
Sponsored
Times Record Community Matters: Friends of Merrymeeting Bay
-
Local & State
Belfast lawmaker wants changes to child welfare system
-
Local & State
Maine animal rescuers ask beachgoers to stop harassing young seals
-
Local & State
Weather service issues flash flood warning as heavy rains hit Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.