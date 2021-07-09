The Maine Community College System announced plans Friday to hold tuition and fees flat for the coming school year.

Tuition for the 2021-22 academic year will remain at $96 per credit hour for Maine residents, making the standard three-credit course $288. A full-time in-state student taking 15 credits each semester would pay annual tuition of $2,880.

Qualifying students can also expect to see increases to need-based aid through the Maine State Grant program, which provides financial assistance to Maine undergraduates. An increase in funding in the state budget means the maximum award has increased this year from $1,500 to $2,500 for full-time students and from $750 to $1,250 for half- or three-quarter time students.

“There’s never been a better time to pursue an education at one of Maine’s community colleges,” said Maine Community College System President David Daigler in a news release. “Coming off a very hard year, when a lot of students put off going to college, this is exactly the kind of financial support and incentive needed to encourage students to pursue a college education.”

“We are very grateful that the Board of Trustees decided to not increase tuition and fees this year,” Daigler added.

Residents of other nearby New England states may be eligible for reduced out-of-state tuition, which is 150 percent of in-state tuition. Full-time, out-of-state students who do not qualify for the regional discount would pay approximately $5,760 per year, at $192 per credit hour.

