CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson doubled twice, including a three-run hit in the first. Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Bryant didn’t start for a second straight game because of a strained right hamstring, but hit the first pitch he saw from Junior Fernández to the wall in left filed with the bases loaded. The All-Star came home when Wisdom connected for his 12th homer to make it 9-2.

Hendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking one and hitting a batter.

Hendricks, one of the Cubs’ few bright spots as they’ve tumbled below .500, had won eight straight starts before no-decisions in his previous two outings.

NOTES

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week’s All-Star break to rest.

“It was soreness,” Roberts said. “He’s never had soreness in his elbow, so we wanted to check all the boxes and make sure there’s nothing else to it. Fortunately, there wasn’t.”

Kershaw hasn’t pitched since July 4, when he allowed three runs in four innings against Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.

ASTROS: Shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Friday’s move came a day after Correa announced that he would not play in next week’s All-Star game so he could spend time with wife Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Manager Dusty Baker spoke of Correa being out of the lineup before the move was announced, but didn’t provide many details aside from saying he was not at the ballpark for the game against the New York Yankees.

RANGERS: Texas rookie left-hander John King was put the 10-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation, after the Rangers had started extending his outings in anticipation of possibly starting later in the season.

The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King (7-5, 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances) threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief to win his second consecutive outing.

Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers this season.

