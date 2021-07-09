This month’s message from Friends of Merrymeeting Bay

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay (FOMB) is a membership nonprofit working since 1975 to protect the unique ecosystems of Merrymeeting Bay through research, advocacy, land conservation and education. We are the only environmental organization in Maine working in this holistic fashion. Nearly 40% of Maine waters drain via six tributaries into and through the Bay enroute to the Gulf of Maine. Because a healthy Gulf is vital to the Bay and vice versa, our work extends regionally.

Merrymeeting Bay is the largest migratory waterfowl staging area in the U.S. north of Chesapeake Bay. Home to a dozen rare plants, the Bay is also the only place in Maine providing spawning and nursery habitat for all 12 diadromous fish species in the Gulf of Maine, some of them endangered or threatened. This superlative resource boasts the most successful bald eagle recovery in Maine after Cobscook Bay. Biologically, freshwater tides classify this estuary as tidal riverine and geologically, the Bay is considered an inland delta.

FOMB’s research informs our advocacy, our work with landowners ensures valuable wildlife habitat will be permanently protected and our education efforts instill an appreciation for this incredible spot and the environment as a whole with kids and adults. Thanks to an enviable number of members who volunteer their time, skill and energy, our accomplishments are made possible!

Some of our accomplishments include: upgrading state water quality classification on the lower Kennebec River, reopening the St. Croix River to alewives for the first time since 1995, reaching 1500 students a year with hands on environmental education, listing Atlantic salmon under the Endangered Species Act, protecting over 11 miles of shoreline and over 1300 acres of high value wildlife habitat and halting a 50-turbine tidal project proposed for the Chops. Please visit us at friendsofmerrymeetingbay.org and consider joining our efforts! If you are committed to, motivated by, passionate for and knowledgeable about the work we do, please consider applying for our open Executive Director position!

