Cameron Bowser, Washington Academy junior: Bowser swept the long jump (22 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and triple jump (43-8) at the Class C meet and was runner-up in the 100 meters (11.69 seconds).

Matt Charpentier, York sophomore: The Wildcats underclassman won the discus at the Class B championships (152-10) with the farthest throw of any of the three state meets, and took second in the shot put (52-8 1/4).

James Cognata, Winthrop sophomore: Cognata swept the 200 (23.61) and 400 (50.62) at the Class C state meet, winning the 400 by 1.3 seconds.

Andrew Farr, Gorham junior: Farr won the 400 at the Class A state meet in the fastest time in the state this year, 49.15 seconds. He also placed second in the 100 (10.99) and 200 (22.09).

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough junior: Flaker won the 110 hurdles (14.57) and 300 hurdles (40.90) at the Class A state meet. He also took third in the 200 (22.51), leading the Red Storm to the title.

Aidan Martin, York senior: Martin won the shot put at the Class B state meet (54-5) after posting a state-best throw of 55-6 1/2 a week earlier at the WMC championships. He also won the Class B javelin title (174-3) and placed second in the discus (143-7), which he won at the WMC championships with a state-best mark (156-2).

Connor Michaud, Presque Isle senior: Michaud swept the hurdles at the Class B state meet, taking the 110 hurdles in 16.09 and the 300 hurdles with the fastest time in the state this year: 40.84.

Frank Morang, Cheverus junior: Morang won the Class A long jump with a mark of 23 feet that tied the 2002 state record set by Jesse Ludwig of South Portland. He also won the triple jump (45-3 3/4) and was third in the 110 hurdles (15.07).

Tyler Patterson, Brunswick senior: The Cornell-bound Patterson swept the distance events at the Class A state meet – winning both the 1,600 (4:16.59) and 3,200 (9:37.82) – the later by more than 7 seconds.

Aidan Walcott, Bonny Eagle junior: Walcott broke a 25-year-old state record in the 200 meters at the Class A meet, winning in 21.96 seconds. He also won the 100 (10.88) after setting a state record time in the prelims (10.80), and placed fourth in the high jump (6-2).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Aaron Long, Mount Desert Island: MDI tied the York boys in the Class B meet in 2018 to take a piece of the school’s first track and field state title. York was the 2019 champion, but this year the Trojans won the final event – the 1,600 relay – to edge York, 88-84.

