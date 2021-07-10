Zoe Barnes, Gray-New Gloucester senior: Barnes won the discus and shot put at the Class B state championships, taking the discus with a state-leading mark of 128 feet, 4 inches, and the shot put with a throw of 35-6 3/4.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus senior: Bossong won the 100 meters (11.81 seconds) at the Class A meet after running a state-record time of 11.73 in the prelims. Her winning 400 time (55.08) erased her previous state record. And Bossong’s winning 800 time of 2:10.66 broke a 24-year-old state record by five seconds. She was second in the 200 (25.41).

Anna Connors, Bangor sophomore: Connors won the 200 at the Class A meet with a state-record time of 24.51, erasing Victoria Bossong’s 2019 mark of 24.80. She also took second in the 100 (12.11), and 400 (57.75).

Alyssa Elliott, Bangor senior: Elliott won the long jump at the PVC Championship with a state-leading distance of 18-6 and then won that event at the Class A championships (18-1 1/2). She also placed second in the triple jump (37-3 3/4) and 300 hurdles (46.74) at the state meet, leading Bangor to the title.

Lia Frazee, Belfast junior: Frazee won the pole vault at the Class B meet with a state-record vault of 11-6 that shattered the 2005 mark of 10-6 set by Bryna Harrington of Belfast. She also won the high jump (5-4), placed second in the long jump (16-0) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.72).

Mikaela Langston, Mt. Ararat junior: Langston won the Class A triple jump by over a foot with a state-record mark of 38-8 1/2 that erased the 38-4 set by Messalonskee’s Jesse Labreck in 2008. She also took fourth in the long jump (17-0 1/2).

Sofie Matson, Falmouth senior: The Columbia University-bound Matson retained her Class A title in the 1,600 (5:02.54) and finished second in the 3,200 (10:56.55). Her best 3,200 time this season – 10:43.39 – led the state.

Anna Reny, Cony senior: Reny successfully defended her title in the 300 hurdles (46.75) at the Class B meet and took second in the 100 hurdles (15.75) and 200 meters (26.50) to help lead Cony to its first outdoor title.

Carly Warn, Winslow senior: At the Class C state meet, Warn executed a rare quadruple sweep – winning the 100 (12.49), 200 (26.38), long jump (17-7 1/4) and the triple jump (36-11 1/4).

Ruth White, Orono freshman: White swept the distance events at the Class C championships, winning the 1,600 by seven seconds (5:08.52) and the 3,200 by 34 seconds (11:10.14).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shawn Totman, Cony: With two sets of twins dominating the meet, the 16-year coach guided the Rams to their first Class B state championship.

