NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

“It was nice to hear the crowds and to see some beer flying around after that shot,” said Detry, who is seeking his first European Tour title.

Joining the Belgian at 14-under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot – only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16. The U.S. Open champion crouched down and stared at the ball, not quite believing what happened.

Rahm, who started the third round in a share of the lead, rebounded from opening with two bogeys in his first three holes by making five birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6. He shot 69.

“Just a couple of errors, whether it’s me mentally or technically, whatever it is,” said Rahm, who is playing his first event since winning his first major title at Torrey Pines last month. “It is unfortunate that it’s been happening quite a bit the last few days. I’m usually very, very solid inside five feet. That’s usually my comfortable range. It’s definitely unusual.”

“But I’m making it up with a couple other longer putts and hitting really, really good shots out there. My iron play was exceptional today and it was great off the tee. Hopefully I can keep that going tomorrow and clean up the little mistakes.”

Australian player Lucas Herbert, coming off a win at the Irish Open last week, shot 64 – the second-lowest round of the day – and was alone in fourth place on 12 under.

A further stroke back, and just three off the lead, were Scottie Scheffler (67), Wade Ormsby (66) and Min Woo Lee (65).

U.S. SENIOR OPEN: A second wave of severe weather forced the suspension of play in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday.

An overnight storm with damaging winds caused the start of play to be pushed back three hours, and players were pulled off the course at 2:49 p.m. when another line of storms moved over Omaha Country Club.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.

Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, also playing with Furyk, was 2 under.

LPGA TOUR: Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.

A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

“I think the original thinking of this course was that it was a very narrow course so it might be difficult for me,” Hatoaka said. “Then it came out to be that the narrow makes it easier to get to the target, so I think this is what was good.”

Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.

“I think last five holes are usually the place where you really have to concentrate and try for the birdies,” Hatoaka said. “I think that kind of clicked and gave me those birdies.”

Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.

“I’ve seen the scores out here.” Harigae said. “Some girls — you can go really low out here. But you just never know. Golf is a funny game. I think if I just keep my head down and keep going forward, it might pan out.”

Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under, and Saso (64) was another stroke back with Amy Yang (65), Austin Ernst (66) and Caroline Masson (66).

NOTES

BRITISH OPEN: Matthew Wolff was among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s.

The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff withdrawing. The No. 35 player in the world, he took 10 weeks off to clear his head, returning at the U.S. Open and tying for 15th. He then played the next two weeks.

Danny Lee, who pulled out of the John Deere Classic on Friday, withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child.

They were replaced in the field by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S. Merritt lost in a playoff last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

That brings to 10 the number of players who chose not to play this year, not including past champions like the injured Tiger Woods.

