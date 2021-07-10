The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 inductees, who be honored at a banquet at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland on Nov. 7:

• Tom Dexter of Oakland was the head baseball coach at Colby College for 15 seasons and was also instrumental in the development of Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken youth baseball in central Maine.

• Ryan Flaherty, a Deering High graduate, enjoyed an eight-year career in the major leagues while playing for the Orioles, Braves and Indians, and now serves as an advance scout and development coach for the Padres.

• Charlie Furbush, a graduate of South Portland High, pitched at the major league level for five years with the Tigers and Mariners before persistent arm and shoulder injuries forced his retirement in 2019.

• Jim Graffam of Newcastle was the head baseball coach at St. Joseph’s College for eight years, posting a 160-119 record with four NAIA New England championships and four District Coach of the Year awards.

• Aaron Izaryk had a .318 career batting average at the University of Maine, earning America East first-team honors three times. He now serves as head baseball coach and director of athletics at Bridgton Academy and general manager and director of player personnel for the Sanford Mainers.

• John Kameisha is a senior vice president with the Portland Sea Dogs and has been involved in all aspects of the franchise’s operation since joining the organization in 1993.

• Stu Lacognata compiled a 24-9 career pitching record at the University of Maine and made four College World Series appearances with the Black Bears from 1981-84.

• Ryan Reid, another Deering High grad, pitched 10 years in professional baseball for the Rays, Mets and Marlins organizations and had one year of service at the major league level with the Pirates.

• Mark Rogers, a graduate of Mt. Ararat High, was a first-round draft pick for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2004 and pitched 10 years in professional baseball, including parts of three seasons in the major leagues.

• Matt Rogers of Falmouth set 10 hitting records as a four-year starter at Bowdoin College and has coached youth baseball at all levels for the last 21 years.

• The late Billy Snow was a legendary pitcher and outfielder for South Paris High School in the 1950s and went on to star for the Farmington Flyers, one of Maine’s storied semi-pro teams during the heyday of town team baseball.

