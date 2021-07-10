A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after telling people a backpack he had left in the area of Portland’s Long Wharf on Commercial Street had a bomb in it, police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was charged with creating a false public alarm, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, according to Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer. Singer said police were working to confirm the identity of the man following discrepancies in names he provided.

The man admitted to leaving the backpack on the street and was telling people it had a bomb in it, Singer said. The bomb threat was false and there was no bomb in the backpack.

The area was closed to pedestrian traffic as police investigated.

This story will be updated.

