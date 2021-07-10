BASEBALL

Ronaldo Hernandez capped an early outburst with a grand slam, and Kutter Crawford struck out 10 in six innings as the Portland Sea Dogs won a doubleheader opener Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats, extending their winning streak to five with an 8-2 victory at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs took advantage of wildness by Hartford starter Garrett Schilling, who walked five in 1 2/3 innings. Portland got three runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Triston Casas, a sacrifice fly by Hudson Potts and an RBI single by Hernandez.

An inning later, Potts drew a bases-loaded walk and Hernandez followed with a drive to center field for his eighth home run of the season.

Crawford (2-2) allowed just three hits and walked none. He gave up home runs to Elehuris Montero in the second inning and Max George in the fifth.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was unchallenged by the other top contenders in the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema.

Pogacar’s biggest rivals – all well behind in the standings – held off from attacking during the hilly 114-mile stage from Carcassonne to Quillan in southern France that preceded more serious tests in the Pyrenees.

The Slovenian holds a four-minute lead over Guillaume Martin, a French rider who was in a breakaway group and moved from ninth overall to second.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch took the lead after pushing Daniel Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push on the restart, but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall.

Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said.

Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.”

“Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney,” police said.

Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle.

SOCCER

CANADA: Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

Canada opens Sunday against Martinique. The Canadians play Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the United States on July 18.

ENGLAND: Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.

Mariner’s death was announced by his family on Saturday. He had been battling brain cancer.

He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth.

Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol with the New England Revolution for several seasons. In 2011, he was appointed director of player development at Toronto FC and later coached the team.

SKIING

FORMER FIS PRESIDENT DIES: Gian Franco Kasper, who retired after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation last month, has died, the governing body said. He was 77.

The cause of Kasper’s death was not given.

Kasper’s frank and sometimes indiscreet views made him stand out within the International Olympic Committee, where he was a member for 18 years and served in its executive board representing winter sports. His comments in interviews on subjects including climate change, the cost of corruption in organizing the 2014 Sochi Olympics and citing the Holocaust in the context of punishing Russian athletes for the state doping scandal all led to clarifications.

Kasper, a Swiss former journalist and tourism official from St. Moritz, worked for FIS for almost five decades. He was the world ski body’s general secretary from the 1970s until he was elected president in 1998.

