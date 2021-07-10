CYCLING

Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling’s elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday.

Pogacar’s remaining rivals – all well behind in the standings – held off from attacking the defending champion during the hilly stage that preceded more serious tests in the Pyrenees.

Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates stayed at or near the front of the peloton through the 114-mile trek from Carcassonne to Quillan in southern France, content to let a breakaway group dispute the stage victory.

The Slovenian holds a four-minute lead over Guillaume Martin, a French rider who was in the breakaway group and moved from ninth overall to second.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch took the lead after pushing Daniel Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push on the restart, but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall.

Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series.

SOCCER

CANADA: Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

Canada opens Sunday against Martinique. The Canadians play Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the United States on July 18.

ENGLAND: Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.

Mariner’s death was announced by his family on Saturday. He had been battling brain cancer.

He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth.

Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol with the New England Revolution for several seasons. In 2011, he was appointed director of player development at Toronto FC and later coached the team.

SKIING

FORMER FIS PRESIDENT DIES: Gian Franco Kasper, who retired after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation last month, has died, the governing body said. He was 77.

The cause of Kasper’s death was not given.

Kasper’s frank and sometimes indiscreet views made him stand out within the International Olympic Committee, where he was a member for 18 years and served in its executive board representing winter sports. His comments in interviews on subjects including climate change, the cost of corruption in organizing the 2014 Sochi Olympics and citing the Holocaust in the context of punishing Russian athletes for the state doping scandal all led to clarifications.

Kasper, a Swiss former journalist and tourism official from St. Moritz, worked for FIS for almost five decades. He was the world ski body’s general secretary from the 1970s until he was elected president in 1998.

