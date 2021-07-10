DALLAS — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.
Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.
The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.
“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated … it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.
In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
