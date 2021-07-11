A stroll through a farmers market during the summer is as tempting to me as a walk through a candy store is to others.

Booth after booth is piled high with multicolored tomatoes, corn and bell peppers. This is the time of year, I like to take full advantage of what’s out there, and this dish of Shrimp with Summer Vegetables from chef Kenneth Temple, a private chef in Dallas, let me do just that.

Summer corn scraped from the cob adds a delightful freshness here, but you can use frozen or canned as well. He tosses in multicolor cherry tomatoes and red or orange bell peppers, so the dish is full of bright colors. Minced jalapeños give the vegetables heat and lemon juice and zest add zing. Then, right at the end, he stirs in fresh spinach and parsley to wilt and fresh garlic for a little additional bite.

The vegetables – still slightly crisp – walk a line between sweet and spicy, making them ideal to serve with grilled seafood and meats. (I actually enjoy eating a big bowl of the vegetables, which are similar to a succotash, all on their own.)

For Temple, however, they are an ideal foundation for one of his favorite cooking techniques: blackening.

When he was about 8, Temple said the first thing he ever cooked was a smoked sausage that he fried in a skillet until it was dark and charred on the outside. He added it to an omelet and loved the combination of creamy eggs and the crusty pieces of sausage.

“At 8 years old, I didn’t know it was a technique. I just enjoyed the bitter, crispy, crunchy exteriors.”

Here, the vegetables are the milder complement for the highly seasoned shrimp, slightly charred in fat over high heat.

“To me, this is the perfect example of a balanced dish,” he said. “You want to season everything, but you have to understand the flavors you’re building. With the milder vegetables and the spicy shrimp then it is all balanced.”

If you want to try blackening the shrimp, Temple’s technique is simple. First, he advises to remove your shrimp from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before starting to cook. Then turn the vent on over your stove, as it can get a bit smoky.

The shrimp are then tossed with melted butter and seasoned with your favorite spicy seasoning mix. Temple, who is originally from New Orleans, likes to use a Creole or Cajun blend.

“If your protein is cold, it’s going to cool off the butter and resolidify,” he said. “They will begin to steam, not blacken, when added to the pan.”

Heat a heavy-bottomed skillet, such as cast iron, for a couple of minutes over medium to medium-high heat, add additional butter and watch as it melts and starts to bubble. The butter should not be smoking. Then, add the seasoned shrimp, cooking them about a minute on each side. (The shrimp are done when they are opaque throughout.)

“It happens really fast,” Temple said.

If you are not comfortable with blackening, he recommends adding a tablespoon of oil. “That will help keep the butter from burning.”

If you are cooking the shrimp in batches and your butter does begin to burn, start over with a clean pan and fresh butter.

Also, he noted that you can make the shrimp in a neutral oil, such as vegetable, instead. The oil should be hot before the shrimp is added; shimmering, but not smoking.

“For those who don’t know any better, they associate (blackening) with burnt, so it may be off-putting,” he said. “They don’t understand how the high heat brings out all of the herbs and spices in the blackening seasoning.”

Temple loves to teach people to cook because he still gets inspired by learning new techniques and flavor combinations. This recipe was created for his online cooking classes, the Hunger Trap, said Temple, who is working on a six-class cooking show for the Food Network Kitchen App and conducting online classes for kids this summer.

“When people trying something new, it can be intimidating, but it opens you up to world of flavors and cuisine, trying new things,” he said.

– – –

Shrimp with Summer Vegetables

45 minutes

4 to 6 servings

Chef Kenneth Temple, who was born in New Orleans, says people tend to overcomplicate blackening shrimp. This simple technique requires heating butter until bubbling hot and then dredging the shrimp in a spicy seasoning, such as a Creole or Cajun blend. Make your own spice blend or buy it. Then, the shrimp are quickly cooked over very high heat until deep brown and slightly charred. To make the vegetables, stroll through the farmers market and pick up your favorite produce. Keep the spices mild in the vegetables to balance the flavorful shrimp. If you prefer not to blacken the shrimp, the vegetables are great with grilled, poached or broiled shrimp as well. Serve with hot sauce and lemon wedges, if desired.

Make Ahead: The vegetables can be made up to 1 day in advance.

Storage Notes: Leftover shrimp and vegetables can be refrigerated in separate containers for up to 3 days.

Where to Buy: Creole or Cajun seasoning can be found in well-stocked supermarkets.

NOTE: Temple leaves the tail shell on the end of the shrimp to protect the tender tip in the blackening process. You can do this or peel the shrimp completely.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE VEGETABLES

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium onion (about 8 ounces), chopped

1 red or orange bell pepper (about 7 ounces), chopped

2 jalapeños, seeded, ribbed and minced (optional)

16 ounces fresh or frozen corn (if frozen, no need to defrost)

1 lemon, finely zested and juiced

1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth or water

6 ounces baby spinach

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more (optional) for serving

2 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced

FOR THE SHRIMP

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, plus more as needed

24 large (21-25 per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined (see NOTE)

2 tablespoons Cajun/Creole seasoning, preferably low or no-salt

DIRECTIONS

Make the vegetables: In a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, until blistered, about 2 minutes. Add the onion, bell pepper and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Pour the corn on top and let it sit undisturbed for about 2 minutes. Stir to combine and cook until the onions are translucent, and the bell pepper softens, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the lemon zest and juice, chicken broth or water and cook for about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, then stir in the spinach, parsley and garlic until the spinach is wilted. Cover to keep warm.

Make the shrimp: Turn on the vent over your stove, if you have one. In a large, microwave-safe bowl, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Toss the shrimp in the butter to lightly coat. Place the shrimp on a platter and season liberally and evenly on both sides with the Creole/Cajun seasoning; it’s OK if some of it falls off.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until bubbling. Increase the heat to high and add the shrimp in a single layer to the skillet. Cook undisturbed until they turn deep brown, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook until deep brown on the other side, about 2 minutes more.

Watch carefully, the butter will turn brown, but should not smell burned. If you’re cooking in batches and the butter does start to burn, carefully wipe the skillet clean and start over with fresh butter for the next batch. To check if the shrimp are done, cut one in half – it should be opaque throughout.

Divide the vegetables among plates, top with the shrimp and sprinkle with parsley, if using.

Nutrition per serving (4 shrimp, plus 1 cup vegetables), based on 6 | Calories: 282; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 114 mg; Sodium: 650 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 15 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from private chef Kenneth Temple of Dallas.

