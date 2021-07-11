ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Three more players withdrew from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s, a growing list that includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who was concerned about practice time and travel.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former British Open champion David Duval also withdrew Sunday. That brings to 13 the number of players who had been planning to play but withdrew.

Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus during the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week in Detroit and has been self-isolating. He remains symptom-free, though subsequent tests have come back positive.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for the Open,” Matsuyama said in a statement released by the R&A. “Combining that with the difficult travel to the U.K., my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Watson had to withdraw after he said he was in close contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test.

“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre-travel COVID test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” Watson said in a statement on Twitter.

The R&A did not say why Duval chose to withdraw. He won the British Open in 2001 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin, the Californian who plays exclusively on the European Tour, have taken their spots in the field.

Seven players from the top 75 in the world ranking will not be Royal St. George’s, with Matsuyama (No. 18) the highest ranked.

SCOTTISH OPEN: Australia’s Min Woo Lee won a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in North Berwick, Scotland, to clinch his second European Tour title.

Lee birdied the first extra hole after the trio had finished tied on 18-under par at The Renaissance Club following a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round.

Lee and Detry also secured places in the British Open at Royal St. George’s, with England’s Jack Senior claiming the final one on offer thanks to a tie for 10th.

The 22-year-old Lee, whose sister Minjee Lee was runner-up in the Ladies Scottish Open at nearby Gullane in 2018, had earlier birdied six holes in a row from the third on his way to a flawless closing 7-under 64.

That set the clubhouse target on 18 under and the final pair of Fitzpatrick and Detry were the only players capable of matching it after rounds of 67.

Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer and last week’s Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert finished a shot behind, with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm another stroke back in seventh, a result which means he loses his No. 1 ranking to Dustin Johnson.

