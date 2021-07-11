On the market for the first time, these well-built and renovated townhomes are part of the neighborhoods offered for sale in the community of Brunswick Landing

Amenities include radiant natural gas heat, fenced back yard, single car garages, and new natural gas boilers installed at closing

Central location near Cook’s Corner, downtown Brunswick, Mere Creek Golf Course and nature trails; only 30 minutes from Portland

Learn more at brunswicklandinghomes.com, or visit an open house TODAY, Sunday, July 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 17 Forrestal St.

The redevelopment of Brunswick Landing is a welcome addition for the Midcoast region and for Maine’s low housing inventory, creating an opportunity for ownership in a highly desirable area. There are over 150 homes that will be coming on the market in the near future.

Once part of Naval Air Station Brunswick, the townhomes in Mariner’s Landing were constructed by the Department of Defense around 2002. Most of the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom homes have an average of 1,200 SF, a fenced-in back yard and a single car garage. As units come on the market, they’ll have been refreshed with new interior paint, kitchen countertops, appliances and flooring. Radiant heat and new boilers are powered by natural gas.

For the urban set, Mariner’s Landing very close to Cook’s Corner shopping center, a short drive to Bowdoin College and downtown Brunswick, and 30 minutes to the Portland area. It is one mile from Mid Coast-Parkview Hospital. For the nature lovers, Neptune Woods is a conservation area with walking trails located within the Brunswick Landing community. Beautiful Reid State Park and Popham Beach are a 30-minute drive away.

Over the last ten years this area has been thoughtfully developed to provide a mix of affordable homes and green space in a convenient location. Explore the neighborhood during an open house, today, July 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and consider joining this dynamic community for an introductory price that will not last long.

Homes at Mariner’s Landing are listed by Sue Spann, 207-725-1967, [email protected]; Darlene Chalmers, 207-330-9829, [email protected]; Lisa Buthlay, 207-522-1637, [email protected]

