Sha’Carri Richardson is already a superhero to so many, but here she is on the verge of influencing an entire generation of younger people who are behind her and the rest of us, no matter which generation we belong to.
She has acknowledged her mistake in choosing to use pot, even knowing she was breaking a rule that will affect her ability to compete in the upcoming Olympics to be held in Tokyo. Let the punishment stand. She’ll be back in a month bigger and stronger and faster than ever. But she’s accepting responsibility for making a seriously wrong decision.
No one will disagree that the anti-cannabis rule is antiquated. We can work to change that rule! But showing people how to behave and respect a rule and admit wrongdoing and making a bad choice will push her to even greater esteem in the minds of Americans, who are sick of seeing politicians and world leaders lie, deny truth and break laws.
Elizabeth O’Connor
Springvale
