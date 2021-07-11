WESTBROOK – Elizabeth “Betty” A. Green, 92, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021. She was born May 4, 1929 in Everett, Mass. to the late Wilfred and Mildred Follett.

Betty graduated from Revere High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, Harrison F. Green Jr., in 1949. They spent several years living in Ohio where Harrison served in the Air Force. Afterwards, they returned to Massachusetts to raise their family. There they worked in the photography industry and raised four wonderful daughters. Some of their happiest memories were the camping trips they took every summer as a family all over New England.

In 1978, Betty and Harrison moved to Maine. Betty worked at Temple Beth El in Portland for many years, making countless friends. She served as treasurer for the council of Millbrook Estates in Westbrook for 25 years and volunteered at Meals on Wheels of Westbrook. She was also an active member of the Westbrook Women’s Club and raised funds for its scholarship program. Betty was uncommonly kind and selfless. She always had stories to tell and possessed a natural ability to connect with friends and total strangers alike. Betty was loved by people everywhere she went.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Harrison; and her brother, Wilfred Follett.

She is survived by her two sisters, Priscilla March and her husband Joseph of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Estella Pohner of Foxboro, Mass. Betty is also survived by her four daughters, Nancy Smith and her husband Tom of Bryan, Texas, Linda Blake and her husband Robert of Raymond, Donna Gowen and her husband Brian of Falmouth and Carol Black and her husband Tom of Gorham. She was a beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren, Tara Garner and her husband Dennis, Benjamin Smith and his wife Nicole, Meredith Spurlock and her husband Matthew, Brendan Blake and his fiancé Masha Zilberman, Caroline Blake, Kyle Johnson and his wife Chelsea, Hannah Gowen, Alexander Gowen, and Chelsea Diamond and her husband Christian. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was devoted to her family, and she will be dearly missed, but not forgotten. She would want us to celebrate her life and the time she enjoyed with each of us.

A private burial service will be held in the fall in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Mass. To offer condolences and share memories with Betty’s family, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to the Westbrook Food Pantry or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

﻿

