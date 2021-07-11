Brunswick police say that the report of a bomb threat targeting the Fat Boy Drive In led to the restaurant’s temporary evacuation Sunday afternoon.
Police say they were alerted to the situation at 4:30 p.m. and that when they arrived found the local eatery already evacuated.
Topsham’s K9 unit found no explosives or explosive devices on the property or inside the restaurant.
“Everyone was safe and there were no injuries,” reads a statement released from Police Chief Scott Stewart.
Police closed the drive-in’s parking lot while investigating the threat.
Brunswick Police Criminal Investigation Division and Maine State Police explosives detection’s unit responded to the incident.
Police say they are still investigating and asking anyone with information to to contact Brunswick Police Det. John Roma or Officer Joshua Bernier at (207) 725-5521
Police: Brunswick's Fat Boy Drive In temporarily evacuated after bomb threat Sunday afternoon
