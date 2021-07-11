CYCLING

American rider Sepp Kuss won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.

Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.

The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 118-mile ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra.

Kuss attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who was 23 seconds behind. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber.

GIRO d’ITALIA DONNE: Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen solidified her favorite status ahead of the Tokyo Games by winning her fourth Giro d’Italia Donne on Sunday, finishing safely in the breakaway on the final stage of the prestigious Italian stage race.

Coryn Rivera of the U.S. beat British sprinter Lizzie Deignan to win the 10th stage. Elise Chabbey was third while van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms raised to celebrate her dominant performance.

Van der Breggen, the reigning world champion, finished 1 minute, 43 seconds clear of South African teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who won the previous day’s queen stage to solidify her own Olympic credentials. Demi Vollering, van der Breggen’s teammate on the Dutch squad for Tokyo, finished the race third overall.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club.

Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history – 15th if including Billy Donovan, who was hired by the Magic but never coached a game, instead returning to his job at the time with the Florida Gators.

The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks, and his name has been discussed as a candidate in coaching searches for some time.

TENNIS

HAMBERG EUROPEAN OPEN: Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse won her first title Sunday with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the final in Hamburg, Germany.

The 23-year-old Ruse is the lowest-ranked WTA winner at No. 198 since No. 299 Margarita Gasparyan won in Tashkent in 2018.

Ruse saved two set points in the first set and came back from trailing 3-0 in the second to beat Petkovic in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

SOCCER

PORTUGAL: Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest late on Saturday until he pays bail of $3.5 million.

Vieira and three other men are being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card” for possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Defense lawyer Manuel Silva told reporters that the president of Portugal’s most successful soccer club denies any wrongdoing.

Benfica is not under investigation.

The 72-year-old Vieira has run the club since 2003.

Former star Rui Costa, who was a club vice president, has taken over its management.

